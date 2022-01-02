50 Cent's girlfriends: Love life explored after rapper redid NYE countdown

As per Page Six, rapper and actor 50 Cent had to redo the New Year countdown after fans cheered him on-stage around midnight. According to the publication, Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, was at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2021, and went up on stage just seconds before 12:00 am.

The crowd at the nightclub cheered at his on-stage appearance so loudly that 50 Cent could not commence the countdown to midnight, January 1, 2022. The 46-year-old rapper then proceeded to perform his 2003 hit P.I.M.P.

50 Cent did not leave out the countdown entirely. After performing his song, the New York native reportedly redid the countdown two minutes past midnight. Following his performance, which reportedly lasted 30 minutes, Fifty was seen with his girlfriend Jamira Haynes.

Exploring 50 Cent’s love life and relationship history

The rapper has reportedly been involved romantically with renowned names such as Meagan Good, Paris Hilton, Chelsea Handler, and more.

Shaniqua Tompkins

50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins (Image via 50cent/Instagram, and shaniqua_tompkins/Instagram)

Before 50 Cent made his industry debut as a rapper, he was in a relationship with Shaniqua Tompkins for four years, from 1994-1998. After two years of being together, the former couple welcomed their son, Marquise Jackson.

Meagan Good

Following a string of relationships with authors, co-stars, and models, 50 Cent dated Deception star Meagan Good from 2002-2003.

Paris Hilton

Since 2003-2008, Fiddy has been associated with multiple other actresses and models, following which, in 2008, the rapper was spotted with Paris Hilton. The two reportedly appeared to be cozy and together at the Cannes Film Festival. Prior to that, Paris and Fifty were also spotted at the launch party of his third studio album Curtis in September 2007.

Chelsea Handler

In 2010, the rapper was in a relationship with comedian, host, and actress Chelsea Handler. The two were together for around two months before separating. Fifty and Chelsea have remained good friends over the years.

Ciara

50 Cent has had a complicated on-and-off relationship with R&B singer-songwriter Ciara since 2007, which lasted through 2010. The former couple have also collaborated on songs.

Daphne Joy

The hip hop artist had been in a relationship with model Daphne Joy from 2011-2012. The two welcomed Fifty’s second son, Sire, in September 2012. 50 Cent and Daphne Joy separated after the former was charged with domestic violence against the latter.

Jamira Haines

50 Cent with Jamira Haines (Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Presently, 50 Cent is in a relationship with model and influencer Jamira Haines. The couple reportedly met at the rapper’s show Power and have been in a relationship since August 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fifty has also dated Independence Day star Vivica A. Fox, who still pines for him and labeled him the love of her life on Vlad TV.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee