50 Cent throws a Fortnite-themed Birthday party for his son

Over the course of its three-year run, Fortnite has steadily emerged as one of the top Battle Royale games of all time, with a massive fan following among children and adults.

From its inherent silliness and colorful world, replete with fun crossovers, skins, emotes, and challenges, Fortnite has evolved into a global phenomenon in today's digital age. A growing trend of late has been to organize exclusive Fortnite-themed birthday parties.

One such celebrity, who recently threw a Fortnite party for his 8-year-old son, was popular American rapper Curtis James Jackson, aka 50 Cent.

He recently took to Twitter to share a clip from his son, Sire's 8th birthday party, where Fortnite was the central theme:

👀I cant believe this kid is 8 🤦‍♂️damn the time just went so fast. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/XtwaiHnfXr — 50cent (@50cent) August 30, 2020

For kids watching around the world, Sire seemed to be having a dream party, where popular merchandise from the world of Fortnite could be spotted.

Sire's Fortnite Birthday party

In the clips posted by 50 Cent, one can see a plethora of Fortnite-based merchandise on display.

Right from the impressive 3-tier Fortnite birthday cake to the decorations aimed at recreating a Fortnite galaxy, 50 Cent seems to have left no stone unturned in organizing a memorable birthday for his son. Sire and his friends can be spotted amidst several controllers, playing video games.

Popular Fortnite characters such as Meowscles and Fade can be spotted alongside staples such as Loot Drops, Shockwave Grenades, Shield potions, and Slurp juices.

There were also customized VIP Battle Pass tags, with Sire Chapter 8 written beside the current superhero-themed Battle Pass design.

Check out some of the exclusive pics from Sire's Fortnite Birthday bash:

Image Credits: All Urban Central/ YouTube

Several from the online community reacted to Sire's Fortnite-themed Birthday party:

Fortnite continues to remain a popular mainstay in today's world of hi-end video games.