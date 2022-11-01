What happened to Takeoff from Migos? Internet in disbelief as rapper reportedly shot dead over game of dice 

Takeoff, a member of the rap group Migos, has passed away. The singer was reportedly shot and killed in Houston. Netizens were left in shock. He was just 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Takeoff was one of the founding members of the group Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset.

Esquire reported that he was fatally shot at on 1200 Polk Street in Downtown Houston, Texas.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly taking part in a dice game before the shooting broke out. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black pants.

Although law enforcement has now released any information regarding the rapper's death, it has been revealed that a male wearing the same outfit was lying motionless on the group.

TMZ obtained images following the rapper's passing (Image via TMZ)

Netizens shocked over Takeoff's passing

Internet users paid tribute to the musician across social media platforms. Many were disappointed to hear that the group member passed away over a dice game.

Many were in denial about his death and also claimed that they would never hear good music anymore. A few tweets online read:

zeph gambino. @ZekeThaFreakK_ mfs saying takeoff dead. we not finna have nobody to listen to by 2024 mfs saying takeoff dead. we not finna have nobody to listen to by 2024 https://t.co/SXhx1yQmSl

BlackySpeakz @BlackySpeakz Takeoff being dead don’t sit right w me. Wtf man. I’m so heartbroken. Takeoff being dead don’t sit right w me. Wtf man. I’m so heartbroken. 💔

drew @its_ag2523 I’m going to sleep, when I wake up takeoff will not be dead and still alive I’m going to sleep, when I wake up takeoff will not be dead and still alive https://t.co/6aHR8SmNbV

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Ain’t no way Takeoff from the Migos is dead



Ain’t no way Takeoff from the Migos is dead https://t.co/ddpa8AicgO

IMAN N. @imannamik takeoff better not be dead. like don’t piss me off. takeoff better not be dead. like don’t piss me off.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Takeoff shot dead over a dice game is insane. America can't be a real place. Takeoff shot dead over a dice game is insane. America can't be a real place. 😭

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



The G*n issue in the US is something else. Lost a dice game & shot dead the winner?The G*n issue in the US is something else. #TakeOff Lost a dice game & shot dead the winner? The G*n issue in the US is something else. #TakeOff

FELA GRANDSON😎 @jerriejerrie_ Takeoff news is the wildest thing, that man stayed very lowkey, had zero altercations with anyone compared to Quavo and Offset, he wasn’t even involved in the dice game or the arguments that led to the shooting, but somehow he is the one who ended up dead.



This life is not fair! Takeoff news is the wildest thing, that man stayed very lowkey, had zero altercations with anyone compared to Quavo and Offset, he wasn’t even involved in the dice game or the arguments that led to the shooting, but somehow he is the one who ended up dead.This life is not fair!

FASTERR🤌🏿 @Young_Jomiloju Takeoff of MIGOS is dead! DAMN Takeoff of MIGOS is dead! DAMN 💔 https://t.co/oSJ3WiJqE6

Shooting video goes viral across social media

TMZ reported that the fatal accident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. This was when the police were called over to the bowling alley.

It has been reported that the singer and Quavo were taking part in a game when an altercation broke out that led to an unidentified person opening fire at the rapper. He was then shot in the head or near his head. The singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Take off 🇿🇲🇺🇸 @Wilkinson_Aka



Quavo on red as very broken.



Rest in Peace Takeoff twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Exclusive Footage of a lifeless “Takeoff” laying dead flat on the ground.Quavo on red as very broken.Rest in Peace Takeoff Exclusive Footage of a lifeless “Takeoff” laying dead flat on the ground. Quavo on red as very broken. Rest in Peace Takeoff 💔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/q6GNu3Xdgm

Law enforcement shared with the publication that two others were shot at and were taken to the hospital. Their identity and status of their health remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

Hours before his passing, the late singer uploaded a selfie from the location where he passed away. Quavo had also uploaded a video alongside Jas Prince. The duo were seen driving around Houston.

The late-rapper's Instagram story hours before his passing (Image via yrntakeoff/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo debuted their album Only Built for Infinity Links as a duo.

The Migos group were rumored to have split up. Speculation of the same intensified as the aforementioned two artists released their own album without Offset.

The Atlanta-group released their first mixtape Juug Season in 2011. Since then, their album Culture II has taken up the number one spot on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

They also nabbed the number one spot on the Billboard chart after releasing their hit Bad and Boujee. In 2013, their release of Versace also peaked at the 99th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

In 2014, they released their album No Label II, which went on to become a double platinum by DatPiff.

The Migos have earned two Grammy nominations as well.

For those unaware, Quavo and Offset of the Migos are cousins while Takeoff is Quavo's nephew.

