Revolve Festival drama explained as influencers label event a 'disaster', compare it to Fyre Festival

The Revolve Festival is perhaps one of the most renowned events around Coachella week. While the two festivals are separate and are not organized by the same entity, they feature guests similar to that of Coachella.

This years’ event saw industry-renowned musical artists like Post Malone, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Willow Smith and Latto. Meanwhile, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Halsey, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and more joined the festival on April 16 and April 17.

mango🗡 @iamchrismangos Wow the Revolve festival at Coachella was the MOST unorganized event I've ever gone too. They had ppl waiting outside in the heat with no water, there was no data to even call a Uber to leave. I was sitting in line for 3 hours. There's so much more omg

However, this year, many attendees complained about poor management by the organizers. Following the festival, many took to TikTok and other social media to express their dismay with the festival.

What did the influencers say about the Revolve Festival?

Molly O'Shea @MollySOShea 6. Have a clear plan. The Fyre, I mean Revolve Festival's Jack Harlow closing performance was absolute chaos, blocked off streets, forced shuttle service, influencers running over influencers, models fainting from stress, crying, screaming, police and their rottweilers barking…

The primary target of many TikTok influencers’ complaints was towards the lack of shuttle service at the venue. Many attendees had to wait for more than two hours before availing a transport bus for them to be taken to the main venue.

This delay in transportation meant that attendees were left stranded in scorching heat at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California. Furthermore, many guests had no access to water in the heat of the desert. According to several TikTokers, there were long lines at the shuttle service as the only way to reach the festival’s main ground was via their specific busses.

TikTok influencer Averie Bishop posted a video in which she told her 700,000+ followers about her horrible experience at the festival. In her video, Bishop claimed:

“I didn’t even get into the festival, guys. I waited in (the Shuttle) line for two hours.”

Later, she interjected a clip of herself from La Quinta, California, where she said:

“Bailing on Revolve because (of) the transportation.”

Meanwhile, her friend in the video labeled the Revolve Festival as “Fyre Festival 2.0.” Later, numerous TikTok users joined Bishop in sharing their experiences of the festival. Like Bishop’s video, TikTok user Madison Crowley shared a clip that showcased the condition of the transportation available to the attendees.

In the video, a horde of attendees can be seen clustering around a Revolve Festival bus in the high heat. A person can be heard in the video seemingly pointing out how there are only two transportation shuttles after what was presumably a long wait around.

Along with numerous videos, comments from users on these videos also sided with the influencers and deemed the festival as “horrible.” One comment on Crowley’s video read,

“I’ve never been happier to not be somewhere.”

Meanwhile, several others compared it to the Fyre Festival. Many comments also pointed out the cost of the invite-only festival being $2700.

Online retailer Revolve's festival was heavily compared with 2013’s Fyre Festival, which was founded by alleged con artist Billy McFarland. At the festival, people had similar experiences as it was reportedly a sham to force users to shell out money. The correlation between the incompetency of transport management at the Revolve Festival was the primary reason behind such comparisons with the Fyre Festival.

