Why did Johnny Depp need assistance? Photos of actor being helped out of Birmingham Hotel goes viral online

Johnny Depp emerged as the winner of the highly publicized defamation case against Amber Heard last week. He was provided $10.35 million in damages after suing Heard over an op-ed she published in The Washington Post.

However, Depp was absent during the verdict since he was in England with Jeff Beck. Earlier this week, he spent $60,000 at an Indian restaurant for the entire tour crew. He was staying at The Grand Hotel in the city center and security had to escort him out because of the huge crowds of fans waiting outside.

mikaela JD DAY @sdmndepp not the clearest pics but we saw johnny depp coming out his hotel not the clearest pics but we saw johnny depp coming out his hotel https://t.co/14Oh3dv0rH

Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ @No_Reason_Jenz Johnny Depp leaving The Grand Hotel in Birmingham....getting all the love and support he desrves!! Johnny Depp leaving The Grand Hotel in Birmingham....getting all the love and support he desrves!! https://t.co/nsAj6wbCrV

Johnny Depp helped out of Birmingham hotel

Following Johnny Depp's victory last week, security had to escort the actor out of The Grand Hotel on Monday to protect him from all the excited fans lined up outside. A source stated that the security team was simply keeping him safe from the large crowd.

Interestingly, a reliable insider mentioned that he is getting mobbed by fans quite often these days. A few pictures show the Pirates of the Caribbean star looking distressed while being taken out of the hotel with one man holding his right arm while another stood closely behind them.

Johnny Depp being accompanied by his security team (Image via MEGA/Getty Images)

The Alice in Wonderland star actor wore a black and white checkered sports coat on top of black jeans and black shoes. With a ceramic coffee mug in his left hand, he completed his look with a scarf, messy hair, and aviator-style sunglasses.

Johnny Depp spends $60,000 at an Indian restaurant

A few hours before being spotted at The Grand Hotel, the 58-year-old actor spent $60,000 at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. He visited the restaurant with Jeff Beck and the entire touring crew, spending thousands on champagne, wine, and cocktails.

Depp closed Varanasi, an Indian restaurant, to the public on the night of June 5 to dine with 20 other people. The restaurant shared a picture of Depp on Instagram and wrote:

"The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant!"

When the trial finished in Virginia, Depp went to England with Beck, where they performed covers of songs from John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, and Jimi Hendrix at Sheffield City Hall on May 29, 2022. The next day, they played at London's Royal Albert Hall and later appeared together in Birmingham, Manchester, and other cities.

Depp also joined TikTok after his victory and posted a video with an emotional message for his fans alongside a montage of other clips. Heard also posted a long note on Instagram after the verdict and has been inactive on social media ever since.

