Shanquella Robinson: North Carolina woman suffered from seizures as she was alive for 3 hours after medics arrived 

A new report by officials in Mexico indicates that deceased North Carolina resident Shanquella Robinson was alive after the medics arrived at the incident location. At the same time, a doctor at the scene tried to treat and revive the woman in the luxury Mexican resort.

Police recently made a shocking revelation about how the woman was breathing for close to three hours after her injury. Furthermore, the report presented by the police also claims that Robinson suffered a brief seizure while she was alive after the accident.

The death certificate of Robinson produced initially does not state anything about her being alive for 3 hours after the accident. (Image via WSOC TV)

As per the police report, Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Gutiérrez of the American Medical Center was present with the Charlotte native for three hours before pronouncing her dead. The new twist has raised many questions as the statement by the police completely contradicts the death certificate produced initially.

Shanquella Robinson’s previous death certificate claims she died within 15 minutes of suffering a spinal cord injury.

Police report states that medical assistance was requested at 2:13 PM on October 29 by Shanquella's friend Wenter Donovan

The police report obtained by MetropoliMx, a Spanish language publication, claims that the medical assistance on October 29, 2022, on the day of Shanquella’s death, was requested around 2:13 pm by a person named Wenter Donavan of Greensboro, North Carolina. Donovan is one of the six friends who traveled with Robinson to Mexico.

At the same time, the police report claims that the doctor also told the group of friends how they should transfer the North Carolina resident to a hospital so that she could be provided with proper care. However, her friends present at the villa rejected this idea and insisted that Shanquella Robinson should be treated at the villa itself.

The report cited by MetropoliMx states:

“The patient’s friend, named Wenter Donovan, called 911 to request an ambulance. In the meantime, the patient presented with difficulty breathing and a lowered pulse, and they gave her rescue breaths.”

Police also revealed that the doctor, Gutiérrez, and one of the friends started CPR at 4:49 PM, but Robinson's heart soon stopped beating. Furthermore, the report mentioned how the paramedics also administered a total of 14 rounds of CPR, five doses of adrenaline, and six discharges. However, there was no success.

The doctor pronounced Robinson dead at 5:57 PM. It is to be noted that the first call was made at 2:13 PM, and Robinson was declared dead after three and a half hours.

All of this raises more questions as two videos are now going viral on the internet, wherein one video, Shanquella Robinson can be seen being beaten by another woman. A second video shows the woman being all happy and roaming playfully around the luxury hotel.

Meanwhile, Bernard Robinson, Shanquella Robinson’s father, stated that he believed the attack was all a setup and that his daughter had been killed deliberately. Police authorities are currently conducting an investigation, however, no arrests have been made as of this date.

