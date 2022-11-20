"It just seemed like it was a plot": Shanquella Robinson's father slams her friends in heartbreaking video 

Shanquella Robinson's father called for justice to be served to the six friends suspected of being the cause of his daughter's devastating passing. The 25-year-old businesswoman, from Charlotte, North Carolina, was reported dead during a trip to Cabo, Mexico with friends on October 29, 2022, in a case that is now suspected to be foul play.

Trigger warning: The following article contains topics related to physical assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella's father, revealed to TMZ that he believes the incident was a plot concocted by her friends.

He shared his suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding Shanquella Robinson's death, stating that it was a planned attack where the so-called friends came into her room while his daughter was asleep in her room to beat her up.

He added that "for them to do what they did, it was a plot," which was hatched in Cabo "because they couldn't do it over here where all her friends were."

Shanquella's father blasted her friends for not coming to her aid as she was suffering from physical injuries. He suspects that her attackers left her body in the hotel room for a housekeeper to find.

The grieving father said that her assaulters should be charged with a life sentence for their actions stating:

"They took a life, ma'am. They took a life."

Mexican authorities, as well as the FBI, who had earlier ruled the case as femicide, are now investigating Shanquella Robinson's death as a homicide.

Shanquella Robinson's father wants justice

Shanquella Robinson's friends had initially reported that the businesswoman had died of alcohol poisoning. Her mother, Salamondra revealed that they were later told by Mexican authorities that the autopsy report did not mention alcohol and that Shanquella died from severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.

The family has been stating that the story has not added up since the beginning.

A disturbing video that went viral on social media corroborates the theory.

It depicts a woman, alleged to be Daejhanae Jackson, beating up Shanquella Robinson while she is naked in a room, while a man in the background can be heard saying "at least fight back."

Bernard, who insisted that his daughter is not the "fighting type," shared that the video was difficult to watch as a father and "put a hole in his heart."

The father broke down as he shared that he has been dealing with massive anger, sadness, and hurt since the day he heard of his daughter's passing, stating that "it should be her burying me, not me burying her."

"I just want justice, I'm angry, hurt, sad."

Another video surfaced where Shanquella Robinson, who had gone to Cabo to celebrate a friend's birthday, was seen urging her friends to put on swimwear as the others were all congregated in a room together.

The six friends who traveled with the victim, Khalil Cooke, Malik Dyer, Wenter Donovan, Alysse Hyatt, Daejhanae Jackson, and Nazeer Wiggins, all seem to have disappeared from social media since the incident.

Netizens reacted to the video and mentioned how Shanquella Robinson's friends' body language seemed off, and suspected that they were definitely talking about the victim.

The incident has sparked massive outrage in social media with several calling for the arrest of the six friends (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead at 3 pm, about 15 minutes after suffering spinal injuries.

Law enforcement in Mexico wrote "Yes" in a death certificate when asked if the death was "accidental or violent," according to WJZY. It is still unknown which one was to be chosen.

The family is determined to get to the root of their only child's death. WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno reported that Bernard has stated:

“By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this."

Joe Bruno @JoeBrunoWSOC9



“By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this. God ain't gonna fail." - Bernard Robinson



Shanquella's parents, Bernard and Salamondra, are not giving up. They are determined to find answers.

The case has garnered massive interest on social media, with the GoFundMe page in Shanquella Robinson's name raising over $140,000 as of writing this article.

Robinson's body was flown back to Charlotte, and a public memorial will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

