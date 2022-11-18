Who is Wenter Donovan? Alleged video of Shanquella Robinson being slammed to the ground triggers further outrage

As Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death continues to be of interest to netizens, sources revealed that not only was the victim allegedly physically assaulted by Daejhanae Jackson, but also by Wenter Donovan.
The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office have also announced that the victim’s death is being investigated as a femicide.
Trigger warning: The following article contains topics related to physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.
Shanquella Robinson went to Mexico on a vacation with her friends on October 28. Within 24 hours of their arrival in San Jose del Cabo’s Fundadores villa, Robinson passed away. The victim’s parents Sallamondra and Bernard were told by the victim’s friends that the 25-year-old died from alcohol poisoning. However, the FBI later found out that that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”
Meanwhile, a video of Robinson getting physically assaulted by a woman who is alleged to be Daejhanae Jackson has gone viral online. In the video, Jackson can be seen beating up a naked Robinson multiple times.
Now, The North Carolina Beat has revealed that Wenter Donovan, who was recording the physical assault on her phone, later wrapped her arms around Robinson’s neck and slammed her to the ground. A source told the publication that Shanquella Robinson “does not move anymore” following Donovan’s attack.
A video of Donovan’s attack is also rumored to have been recorded. However, it was not available online at the time of writing this article.
Shanquella was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 29 at 3 pm MDT.
Who accompanied Shanquella Robinson on the Mexico vacation?
Following the businesswoman’s death, several netizens attempted to gather information about the people who accompanied Robinson on the trip to Mexico. The names were not initially released. However, it was later found that Khalil Cooke, Nazeer Wiggins, Alysse Hyatt, Daejhanae Jackson and Wenter Donovan were on the trip alongside Robinson.
The friend group have removed their social media accounts in hopes of keeping their identity out of the limelight. They also amassed immense hate for the death of Robinson, after the video of the assault went viral. A few tweets read:
The victim's family express doubt in friends over Shanquella's passing
Parents Sallamondra and Bernard were told that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning by Khalil, Daejhanae and Wenter. The trio visited the parents to return Shanquella’s luggage following her passing.
The friends did not notify the victim’s family of the assault that took place prior to Shanquella’s death.
Robinson’s sister Quilla Long has expressed doubts about the friend group’s involvement in Robinson’s death. In an interview, Long revealed that Khalil looked nervous when he visited the family. She said:
“Now that stuff done happen, I can go back and say "that’s why he was pacing," I mean, you would have thought he was coming off something like he was high. He was nervous, he was sweating, and grabbing his beard… It had to be eating him up then.”
While relaying information about the trip to Sallamondra, the friend group narrated different versions of the events that transpired, which also casted doubt to the victim’s mother. In an interview, Bernard stated that the friends must “be in jail right now in Mexico.”
Robinson’s death remains under investigation.