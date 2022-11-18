Who is Wenter Donovan? Alleged video of Shanquella Robinson being slammed to the ground triggers further outrage

As Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death continues to be of interest to netizens, sources revealed that not only was the victim allegedly physically assaulted by Daejhanae Jackson, but also by Wenter Donovan.

The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office have also announced that the victim’s death is being investigated as a femicide.

Trigger warning: The following article contains topics related to physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shanquella Robinson went to Mexico on a vacation with her friends on October 28. Within 24 hours of their arrival in San Jose del Cabo’s Fundadores villa, Robinson passed away. The victim’s parents Sallamondra and Bernard were told by the victim’s friends that the 25-year-old died from alcohol poisoning. However, the FBI later found out that that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

It’s being alleged that after the fight with Daejhanae, Wenter Donovan put her arms around Shanquella’s neck and body slammed her, and after that she didn’t get back up.



Video: Sooo apparently there’s another video out there with Shanquella.It’s being alleged that after the fight with Daejhanae, Wenter Donovan put her arms around Shanquella’s neck and body slammed her, and after that she didn’t get back up. #justiceforquella Video: @TheNCBeat Sooo apparently there’s another video out there with Shanquella. It’s being alleged that after the fight with Daejhanae, Wenter Donovan put her arms around Shanquella’s neck and body slammed her, and after that she didn’t get back up. #justiceforquella Video: @TheNCBeat https://t.co/PE40PWsJ6m

Meanwhile, a video of Robinson getting physically assaulted by a woman who is alleged to be Daejhanae Jackson has gone viral online. In the video, Jackson can be seen beating up a naked Robinson multiple times.

Now, The North Carolina Beat has revealed that Wenter Donovan, who was recording the physical assault on her phone, later wrapped her arms around Robinson’s neck and slammed her to the ground. A source told the publication that Shanquella Robinson “does not move anymore” following Donovan’s attack.

A video of Donovan’s attack is also rumored to have been recorded. However, it was not available online at the time of writing this article.

DC @BLKStudentNurse The source said a second video that has not been released allegedly shows Wenter Donovan with her arms around Shanquella’s neck and then slamming her on the ground. The source said a second video that has not been released allegedly shows Wenter Donovan with her arms around Shanquella’s neck and then slamming her on the ground. https://t.co/6IFK2ctbev

Shanquella was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 29 at 3 pm MDT.

Who accompanied Shanquella Robinson on the Mexico vacation?

Following the businesswoman’s death, several netizens attempted to gather information about the people who accompanied Robinson on the trip to Mexico. The names were not initially released. However, it was later found that Khalil Cooke, Nazeer Wiggins, Alysse Hyatt, Daejhanae Jackson and Wenter Donovan were on the trip alongside Robinson.

The friend group have removed their social media accounts in hopes of keeping their identity out of the limelight. They also amassed immense hate for the death of Robinson, after the video of the assault went viral. A few tweets read:

The African Renaissance @byLazarusSiafa RIP Shanquella Robinson, that video and entire situation has me sick. Jealousy and hate are diseases of the heart, mind and soul. Women please use that God-given intuition & discernment to choose your “friends” wisely & scrutinize them often. RIP Shanquella Robinson, that video and entire situation has me sick. Jealousy and hate are diseases of the heart, mind and soul. Women please use that God-given intuition & discernment to choose your “friends” wisely & scrutinize them often.

Luvvie @Luvvie This Shanquella Robinson story is devastating for so many reasons. That woman should still be alive. I hope every single one of those "friends" faces consequences. Including the person who filmed the video. This Shanquella Robinson story is devastating for so many reasons. That woman should still be alive. I hope every single one of those "friends" faces consequences. Including the person who filmed the video.

Roosh @_oftherisingsun Beware of the snakes in your life pretending to be friends, I can't stress that enough, especially the more you grow the more jealous people can get of your growth. RIP Shanquella Robinson. What happened to her is truely horrifying and upsetting. Beware of the snakes in your life pretending to be friends, I can't stress that enough, especially the more you grow the more jealous people can get of your growth. RIP Shanquella Robinson. What happened to her is truely horrifying and upsetting.

Stacey Hough @huffstersports RIP Shanquella Robinson. And I hope every one of those subhumans that she thought were her friends on that trip all go to jail for the rest of their lives. I can say worse but twitter has a character limit. RIP Shanquella Robinson. And I hope every one of those subhumans that she thought were her friends on that trip all go to jail for the rest of their lives. I can say worse but twitter has a character limit.

I know there's video, but never show it to me. I don't need to see more Black women brutalized. I am only just hearing of the tragic, brutal d*ath of Shanquella Robinson. One "friend" beat her to d*ath and other "friends" did nothing when it was happening. Lock them all up.I know there's video, but never show it to me. I don't need to see more Black women brutalized. I am only just hearing of the tragic, brutal d*ath of Shanquella Robinson. One "friend" beat her to d*ath and other "friends" did nothing when it was happening. Lock them all up.I know there's video, but never show it to me. I don't need to see more Black women brutalized.💔

kourt♐️ @Kouurtneyyy The fact that Shanquella Robinson was killed by her “friends” by them beating her till her neck broke and spine/backed cracked 24 HOURS into a trip screams set-up!!! IDC The fact that Shanquella Robinson was killed by her “friends” by them beating her till her neck broke and spine/backed cracked 24 HOURS into a trip screams set-up!!! IDC

Stormy Day @ForMySistas Every one of those beasts involved in Shanquella Robinson’s murder needs to be charged. There are too many stories like this involving “friends” and the victim is usually a black woman. Every one of those beasts involved in Shanquella Robinson’s murder needs to be charged. There are too many stories like this involving “friends” and the victim is usually a black woman.

pisces 💋. @_caramelkayy !! after seeing that video of shanquella robinson i’m sick to my stomach, you really have to watch who you call your friends they murdered that lady & tried to cover it up i pray her family gets justice 🥹!! after seeing that video of shanquella robinson i’m sick to my stomach, you really have to watch who you call your friends they murdered that lady & tried to cover it up i pray her family gets justice 🥹💔!!

Reychal🤎444 @Reychal_Rozae Tht video of Shanquella Robinson is so sad truly praying for her family, there’s no need for tht if u see someone doesn’t want to fight let it go tht shts wack asf n it dnt make u tough; she wasn’t fighting back, who’s raising these animals & those “friends” who watched are foul Tht video of Shanquella Robinson is so sad truly praying for her family, there’s no need for tht if u see someone doesn’t want to fight let it go tht shts wack asf n it dnt make u tough; she wasn’t fighting back, who’s raising these animals & those “friends” who watched are foul

She went on a vacay with some group of friends, and one of her supposed "friends" beat her to death, while the rest of the group watched her d:e

They even recorded her being beaten to death



This is sick!

#justiceforshanquella The Shanquella Robinson story is so heartbreakingShe went on a vacay with some group of friends, and one of her supposed "friends" beat her to death, while the rest of the group watched her d:eThey even recorded her being beaten to deathThis is sick! The Shanquella Robinson story is so heartbreaking She went on a vacay with some group of friends, and one of her supposed "friends" beat her to death, while the rest of the group watched her d:e They even recorded her being beaten to death This is sick! #justiceforshanquella

The victim's family express doubt in friends over Shanquella's passing

Parents Sallamondra and Bernard were told that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning by Khalil, Daejhanae and Wenter. The trio visited the parents to return Shanquella’s luggage following her passing.

The friends did not notify the victim’s family of the assault that took place prior to Shanquella’s death.

Robinson’s sister Quilla Long has expressed doubts about the friend group’s involvement in Robinson’s death. In an interview, Long revealed that Khalil looked nervous when he visited the family. She said:

“Now that stuff done happen, I can go back and say "that’s why he was pacing," I mean, you would have thought he was coming off something like he was high. He was nervous, he was sweating, and grabbing his beard… It had to be eating him up then.”

While relaying information about the trip to Sallamondra, the friend group narrated different versions of the events that transpired, which also casted doubt to the victim’s mother. In an interview, Bernard stated that the friends must “be in jail right now in Mexico.”

Robinson’s death remains under investigation.

