25-year-old Shanquella Robinson from Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away last month while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, allegedly due to alcohol poisoning, as said by friends who accompanied her on the trip.

Shanquella, who runs a popular hair braiding salon and an online boutique, was in Mexico to celebrate a friend's birthday over the weekend along with six of her friends. She was found dead in her hotel room on October 29, 2022.

On Thursday, November 17, Shanquella Robinson's family started a GoFundMe campaign for her funeral services, legal fees, and other critical expenses. It received $121,000 within 24 hours. At the time of writing this article, the page had raised above $200,000.

NBA player Kyrie Irving donated $65,000 to support the grieving family seeking justice for their daughter's tragic death

"He's really a blessing to earth": Kyrie Irving's donation to Shanquella Robinson's GoFundMe

After news of Kirving's donation hit online platforms, internet users took to social media to express their support and gratitude to the player. Here are some of the comments seen across social media platforms:

Details about Shanquella Robinson's death

During an interview, Shanquella's mother, Sallamondra Robinson, recalled receiving a call from her daughter's friends telling her "she (Shanquella) wasn't feeling well" and "had alcohol poisoning." In her conversation with Queen City News, Sallamondra stated:

"Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

Around the time, a statement released by the U.S. State Department said there was "no clear evidence of foul play."

Shanquella's father, Bernard Robinson, told Channel 9:

“It's just a hurting feeling man, my heart. I got a hole in my heart. I can't even be a granddad. I can't even walk her down the aisle."

Earlier this week, a video circulating on social media showed a naked woman appearing to be Shanquella Robinson, being violently beaten by another woman. In the video, a man can also be heard saying: "Can you at least fight back?"

Shanquella's mother told CBS News that as soon as she saw the video, she knew it was her daughter. She questioned why none of Shanquella's friends were seen intervening to help. She said:

"She was not fighting nobody back. She didn't even have a chance. No one tried to stop it... One of the guys supposedly was her best friend. And he had went on family trips with us, you know? And he had been to the family house."

Shanquella Robinson's death certificate obtained by WSOC-TV shows the cause of death as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation (injury to the neck)." The certificate states that she died within 15 minutes of the said injury. There is no mention of alcohol poisoning.

The state attorney general's office of Baja California Sur told Channel 9 that it is further investigating to collect more information to "achieve the accurate clarification of the events, without ruling out any hypothesis."

Despite initially being ruled a femicide, authorities have now stated that they do not believe the case to be a femicide, and will instead investigate it as a homicide.

