How to make an angel halo braid? BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns in new hairdo at Chanel FW22 show 

The lead vocalist of South Korean group BLACKPINK, Jennie looked adorable at Paris Fashion Week in her dainty hairdo. With her enchanting angel halo braid coiffure, Jennie was having a ball during Chanel's Fall Winter 2022 runway show from the front row.

Catching all eyes on her, the songstress sported a casual, athletic look with a textured black bustier and uncluttered velvety running shorts. She paired her outfit with ingenious lacy socks and a pair of all-black strappy block heels.

With Chanel's golden flamboyant layered necklets and a winsome mini Boy bag, Jennie made her look lively. Her modish hair moment was the best part of her complete mien, which attracted most people's attention.

Steps to get Jennie’s angel halo braid

Before getting into the process, let’s look at all that is required to make an angel halo braid updo. First and foremost is the indispensable wide-tooth comb and bobby pins.

Further, hair mousse and hairspray will be needed in the process to keep the coiffure in place. For tying up braids, clear mini elastics are also a necessity. Lastly, for the final look, curling iron is also a requirement.

Here comes the step-by-step guide to the exquisite braided hairstyle.

1) Get rid of all hair tangles

Pick a wide-tooth comb and, with gentle hands, get rid of all the knots and tangles in the hair. All the tangles must be checked minutely from root to end before furthering to the next step.

2) Arrangement of strands

After completing the detangling process, apply a handsome amount of hair mousse all over the hair, then scrunch it up for a little wavy texture. Let your mousse settle down, then begin with the parting process.

Divide the hair into two halves from the middle of the head. This step will result in small strands on both sides. These free and open strands will add a beautiful look to the front face. Also, remember that they're not supposed to be woven with the braid.

3) Time for braiding hair

Pull the remaining hair behind the ears, leaving small strands on the front. It’s time to start with the most critical part of the hairdo: the braids.

Start by Dutch braiding the hair on one side of the head. To do this, take out a medium-sized section above the ear and split it into three to draw them into a braid.

This process can be messy and time-consuming, so don’t rush. While braiding hair from one end to the other, keep weaving the rest of the hair segments into the braid. Take the braid around the head along the hairline.

The halo effect starts becoming more prominent during the weaving process as we move towards the other side. Braid all the remaining hair and tie it up with clear elastics. Finally, pin the braided tail underneath the filled section of the plait.

4) Finishing touches for the coiffure

The last touch of the hairdo includes two steps. The first uses a curling iron to curl the face-framing strands left open on both sides of the face, followed by the last step, which will use hair spray to settle everything in place and let out the angel halo braid's clean and magical look.

All those who are doing it for the first time may not achieve the desired results in one go. Practice is a must to get the hang of it.

