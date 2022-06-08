What happened to Andrea Langhorst? Florida mom and twin childrens decomposed body found inside car

On 28 March 2022, 35-year-old Florida mother Andrea Langhorst and her 3-year-old twins, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were found dead in their car in a parking lot in Melbourne, Florida.

According to autopsy reports by Brevard County medical examiners, Langhorst allegedly administered a fatal dose of methamphetamine to her infant twins before committing suicide in the same manner.

As per People, autopsies showed that Olivia and Adam’s deaths were ruled as homicides, with the cause being methamphetamine toxicity. Andrea Langhorst was reported to have died of meth and cocaine intoxication.

According to authorities, the family was not seen alive for 11 days when they were found. NBC reported that the children did not show any signs of physical abuse.

The investigation into the death of Andrea Langhorst and her children

According to the Daily Beast, Melbourne Police Department officers a report of a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex. They arrived at the scene to find the decomposing bodies of Langhorst and her children.

In a press release, Melbourne Police Department spokesperson Lieutenant Shaun Hill told news outlets about the circumstances surrounding the death.

He said:

“We don’t have any information about how long they were there, but she was living out of her car.”

According to Florida Today, Andrea Langhorst was officially homeless around the time the body was discovered. Her father, Randy Langhorst, explained her difficult circumstances. He told the magazine that she had been staying at AirBnB rental flats, refusing her father's offer to move in with him.

He said:

“It was final. It was her decision. We didn’t exactly approve of her lifestyle. Everything is hindsight, but I’ll be kicking my (butt) for the rest of my life. All I can think about is those babies.”

He also expressed disbelief at the prospect of Andrea Langhorst arming her own children.

He said:

“The twins were her pride and joy. All I can think is that may… maybe the car was running and she fell asleep, maybe the fumes overwhelmed them. I don’t know.”

According to the New York Post, he did acknowledge that drugs may have played a role in his daughter’s death.

The New York Post reported that Langhorst had numerous drug charges against her. The twins’ father also has a criminal history. Florida Today reported that he is currently in the Brevard County Jail awaiting trial for a separate case.

Family members of the deceased have started a GoFundMe, hoping to raise money for relatives who may need grief support services after the tragedy.

