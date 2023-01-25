A Minnesota grandfather, David Riess, was found gunned down inside his small-town home in late March 2018 after authorities conducted a welfare check upon his business partner's request. The discovery was made when Riess failed to show up at work for over two weeks. His body was found inside his home with multiple gunshots.

The victim's wife, Lois, became the prime suspect in the case after she went missing. She was arrested in Texas after a nationwide hunt. However, by then, she had already killed another woman named Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.

See No Evil on ID is slated to revisit David Riess' gruesome murder, eventually leading to a double homicide, in an upcoming episode. The all-new episode, titled Double Identity, will air this Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"In 2018, 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson is found dead in her Florida condo; the search for answers leads police to a mysterious woman spotted on CCTV; when the suspect is linked to yet another murder, it sparks a nationwide manhunt and media frenzy."

David Riess' decomposing body was found in the bathroom of his house during a welfare check

David Riess was a 54-year-old worm farmer, father of three children, and a grandfather-of-five residing in a Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home with his wife of 26 years, Lois Riess. However, the couple disappeared for almost two weeks in late March 2018 without prior notice at work.

According to reports, David's business partner requested that the police check on him when he failed to show up to work for nearly 16 days. Moreover, Lois left him with a suspicious text stating that he fell sick while on a fishing trip and is not to be disturbed.

When police conducted a welfare check at the couple's residence on March 23, they discovered the farmer dead from multiple gunshot wounds. David's body was found in the bathroom, wrapped in a blanket. Additionally, towels were placed in the gaps between the doors to conceal the stench of human decomposition. Lois, along with the couple's Cadillac Escalade, were also missing.

Investigators immediately identified Lois Riess as the culprit, and it soon became apparent that her gambling addiction caused her to go well beyond her boundaries. In the days after David's death, she transferred $11,000 from his company account to a personal account after having already stolen $100,000 from her sister on one occasion. Soon, authorities started a nationwide hunt for "The Killer Grandma."

David Riess' wife murdered him and committed another killing while on the run

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 Lois Riess, officially booked into MCF-Shakopee. Inmate # 261862. 58-year old Blooming Prairie grandmother will spend rest of her life behind bars after killing her hubby and a FL woman while on run from the law. Her story making national headlines 2 years ago @FOX9 Lois Riess, officially booked into MCF-Shakopee. Inmate # 261862. 58-year old Blooming Prairie grandmother will spend rest of her life behind bars after killing her hubby and a FL woman while on run from the law. Her story making national headlines 2 years ago @FOX9 https://t.co/lfBhQXiDL1

Lois was arrested at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas, in April 2020 after authorities received a crucial tip. She was taken into custody without incident. According to CBS, after murdering David Riess, she fled to Florida, where she fatally shot her lookalike, Pamela Hutchinson, in an attempt to assume her identity.

After confessing to the murder of Pamela, which she carried out while on the run following David's murder, Lois was extradited to Minnesota in the summer of 2020. She later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in her husband's death.

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 Lois Riess says, once she realized David was dead. She laid down alongside him. Closed his eyes. And covered him in a blanket. Obviously from there, she took off on a weeks-long run from the law before killing again in Florida. Family victim impact statements now. @FOX9 Lois Riess says, once she realized David was dead. She laid down alongside him. Closed his eyes. And covered him in a blanket. Obviously from there, she took off on a weeks-long run from the law before killing again in Florida. Family victim impact statements now. @FOX9

She testified in court that on the night of March 11, 2018, David Riess allegedly handed her a loaded gun during an argument and told her to kill herself and to "get it right this time." Lois clarified that she had attempted suicide in the past. But this time, she turned the gun on her husband and shot him in the chest.

After realizing that David was dead, she allegedly laid down next to him, closed his eyes, and covered him in a blanket before fleeing the scene and the state.

An all-new episode of ID's See No Evil airs this Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

