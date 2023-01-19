ID's See No Evil: What happened to Christopher Gray?

In October 2008, 25-year-old Christopher Gray, a Walmart cashier from Groton, Vermont, left work with his co-workers and never returned. His body, which was recovered two days later, had multiple stab wounds.

The investigation took a while to zero in on the killers, but ultimately, the perpetrators turned out to be the same co-workers Gray left work with.

Who was Christopher Gray?

Christopher Gray had a speech impediment and an IQ under 70. He was considered developmentally disabled and had attention deficit disorder.

Gray was an aspiring auto-mechanic and did odd jobs in the fast-food and retail sectors. At the time of his death, he was an employee at the Walmart store in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Gray allegedly made passes at his co-worker Amber Talbot

The plot to murder Gray was hatched when one of his co-workers, Amber Talbot, thought that Gray was making passes at her. She complained about it to her boyfriend Robie, who was in jail due to other unrelated charges at the time of the killing.

Robie's conversation with Talbot was captured on tape-recorded telephone calls from the jail cell Robie was in.

Talbot invited Gray for a movie

After the plan took shape, Talbot allegedly invited Gray to her trailer home for a movie night. Gray was not ready to go over, but eventually gave in. Tablot shared the trailer home with two other guys, Timothy Smith and Anthony Howe.

The three of them, Talbot, Smith and Howe, picked up Gray from work at around 11:30 pm on October 6 and headed towards the trailer home. Talbot allegedly dropped the three men off and left to spend the night at her mother's place.

Gray was stabbed five to ten times

Smith, Howe, and Gray gathered around a bonfire at the trailer home. After a while, when one of them shouted, "Do it now," Smith took out a six-inch knife and stabbed Gray five to ten times. He died immediately.

Initially, the two men decided to dump the body in a well, but since it was filled with water, they dug a hole in the backyard and buried him.

All the perpetrators pleaded guilty

Following the arrest of Smith, Howe, and Talbot, Smith confessed to his crime. In a statement to Gray's family, he even wrote that the incident happened due to a fight. The statement read:

"My name is Timothy Smith and I would like to say sorry for your loss. Me & Chris ended up getting into a fight and I ended up stabbing him. I came out clean and told the cops about everything. He was a very good guy and he didn't deserve it. I am very very sorry for what I have done. He didn't deserve what I did to him. He was a hard worker. Thanks, Timothy Smith."

Amber Talbot and boyfriend Michael Robie were charged with conspiracy to kill. whereas Smith was accused of second-degree murder, and Howe was charged with hindering apprehension.

