5 chilling details about Gretchen Anthony's murder

The March 2020 disappearance and murder of Florida mother Gretchen Anthony will feature in an upcoming episode of ID's Calls From the Inside. The all-new episode, titled The Covid Killer, is scheduled to air this Tuesday, January 17, at 9.00 pm ET. The official synopsis reads as:

"In March 2020, Gretchen Anthony disappears after texting loved ones that she was diagnosed with COVID-19; when a search of her home suggests foul play, investigators rely on recorded jailhouse phone calls to unravel the mystery of what happened."

Gretchen was reportedly ambushed and murdered in her Jupiter, Florida, home by her estranged husband David Anthony. The couple were reportedly going through a rough patch at the time and were on the verge of divorce, with the latter having moved out of the house.

During the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak, Gretchen Anthony mysteriously disappeared after leaving her family and friends strange text messages, claiming to have contracted the virus and moving to a quarantine zone at a nearby hospital. However, authorities found evidence at the victim's house consistent with the crime scene, along with discovering signs of a struggle and blood evidence.

The estranged husband later pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge and led authorities to her remains in December 2020.

The Gretchen Anthony case: Five quick facts to know about the disappearance and murder of the Florida-based mother

1) Gretchen Anthony's friends and family received suspicious texts

During the early months of the pandemic, Gretchen Anthony, a well-liked Florida mother, sent her friends and family alarming text messages claiming to have contracted an "acute" COVID-19 infection. When they couldn't get in touch with her, a missing report was filed, seeking police assistance.

In those texts, Gretchen claimed that she was admitted to "a CDC approved task force in Belle Glade" by Jupiter Medical Center because she had contracted the coronavirus. She even sent a similar text to her ex-husband. The mother was reported missing on March 25, after the recipients of those messages started suspecting some sort of foul play.

2) Multiple pieces of evidence consistent to a crime scene were found at Gretchen Anthony's house

When the police arrived at Gretchen's house, they discovered what may have been a crime scene after finding that the house was empty. A soapy substance was reportedly spotted on the driveway, giving the impression that the home had recently undergone rushed cleansing.

Authorities found a stained towel inside the home on top of the washing machine. A blood-like substance was discovered in the stain, according to further examination. They also found a broken picture frame and glass fragments in Gretchen's bed. Additionally, they found blood at multiple spots, including the walls.

3) Neighbors' accounts and surveillance connected Gretchen's estranged husband David Anthony to her disappearance

48 Hours @48hours



Watch a "48 Hours" double feature, starting at 9/8c. The case of Gretchen Anthony, who went missing at the start of a pandemic, hit differently for the prosecutor assigned to her case. She was determined to find out what happened to her.Watch a "48 Hours" double feature, starting at 9/8c. cbsn.ws/3iEn5ac The case of Gretchen Anthony, who went missing at the start of a pandemic, hit differently for the prosecutor assigned to her case. She was determined to find out what happened to her. Watch a "48 Hours" double feature, starting at 9/8c. cbsn.ws/3iEn5ac https://t.co/M6NBsnwWO7

According to reports, on March 21, one of the victim's neighbors next door claimed to have heard screams coming from inside the house.

Some concerned neighbors even shared photos of a black Nissan pickup that was parked near her house that evening. The truck belonged to David Anthony, Gretchen's estranged husband. According to reports, the couple was about to file for divorce at the time.

4) Days later, Gretchen Anthony's car was spotted and phone tracked

In a recovered security footage, David Anthony was seen parking the victim's car in the hospital parking lot. He was also seen acting strangely in footage captured at Gretchen Anthony's home. Moreover, both their phones were tracked and found in Pensacola and then tracked to Texas. Police knew at that point that the victim's estranged spouse was responsible for her disappearance.

On March 31, 2020, David Anthony was ultimately captured in New Mexico. There, following a car search, authorities discovered enough evidence to place him under arrest and file murder and kidnapping charges against him. David was implicated in the crime using the victim's phone, Amazon speakers that had recordings of her screaming for help, and her home's security cameras.

5) As part of a plea deal, David led authorities to Gretchen's remains at the end of the year

David Anthony was detained on murder and kidnapping charges until December 2020, when he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder in return for providing the location of Gretchen's remains.

On December 21, 2020, he helped law enforcement discover her remains, three miles from her Abacoa home in Jupiter, Florida. The accused was then sentenced to 38 years in prison in January 2021.

Poll : 0 votes