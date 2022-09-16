WATCH: Video showing food delivery robot rolling through Los Angeles crime scene goes viral online

Los Angeles, the city of angels and Uber’s food delivery robot, bore witness to an amusing incident on September 13, 2022.

A food delivery robot barreled through a crime scene area, a video shared on YouTube revealed on Tuesday.

A video captured by a KNBC journalist - an NBC affiliate - showed a delivery robot driving through a taped-off scene near Hollywood High School in Los Angeles and also past police officers congregated outside the school.

According to Today, On Tuesday, at around 9:40 am, police responded to a hoax call that reportedly made false claims about an “active” shooting incident at Hollywood High School. Upon arrival, they searched the premises and discovered zero evidence of the supposed incident.

Alberto M. Carvalho @LAUSDSup Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools

Following the hoax shooting call, in a tweet, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said:

“Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax.”

Los Angeles food delivery robots prove they will overcome any roadblocks to get the job done

In the video, the robot stops at a crosswalk mere meters away from the yellow crime tape, which appears to be blocking passage to its destination. The robot then appears to contemplate its next move and seconds later decides to proceed forward. It then halts inches away from the tape, following which one of the men lifts the tape and encourages the robot to move through it.

The robot does just that and moves past the police officers standing outside the school with amused looks on their faces.

Film The Police LA @FilmThePoliceLA A food delivery robot forces it’s way across a police crime scene. A food delivery robot forces it’s way across a police crime scene. https://t.co/T5DaET5Q5b

The whole scene was also recorded and posted by William Gude on his Twitter account titled, 'Film the Police LA,' which is quite infamous for documenting police activities in the city of Los Angeles. Gude was reportedly in the area when he documented the food delivery robot cruise by the crime scene, Gizmodo reported.

In a statement to Gizmodo, Gude described the whole scene as a surreal experience. He made the following statement to the publication:

“I just saw it coming and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Gude further told Gizmodo that the robot rolled past an active crime scene and then proceeded to drive through the police officers who were gathered outside the school.

Food delivery robots have become a common fixture on the roads of Los Angeles

Film The Police LA @FilmThePoliceLA I may have to re-examine my hostile relationship w/the robots. I may have to re-examine my hostile relationship w/the robots. https://t.co/mrhP2cOsoC

Uber reportedly began dispatching food delivery robots in Los Angeles earlier this year, Gizmodo reported. Gude, who has frequent run-ins with the robots, said the robots far-too-often prove to be amusing.

He said:

“I have these encounters and generally they’ve been funny. [The robots] have names and stuff. That’s creepy."

The robot is reportedly a product developed by a subsidiary of Uber, Serve Robotics. Referring to the crime scene incident, Aduke Thelwell, a spokesperson for Serve Robotics, said that the robots are not programmed to cross barriers and mentioned:

“Serve’s standard operating procedure is to reroute and not cross barrier tapes; however in this instance, the robot supervisor believed they were being waved through. We’re taking steps to ensure our operating procedures are followed in the future.”

He added that while the delivery robots can operate “autonomously,” they are often supervised by humans. In this particular case, the food delivery robot was operating under human supervision.

