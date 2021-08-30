Watch: Face of person under Jake Paul's robot costume revealed

In the lead-up to his latest boxing match, Jake Paul once again utilized his robot in an attempt to intimidate his opponent Tyron Woodley before the fight. The robot's identity has now been revealed, as Caroline Pearce of BT Sport stumbled upon the man behind the robotic costume.

Taking to Twitter, Pearce shared a video of the man revealing his identity and also labeling himself as 'The Problem Bot,' which confirmed that it was indeed him behind the mask all this while.

Here's what Caroline Pearce shared on Twitter backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing event:

My biggest scoop of the night...I stumbled upon the man inside the @jakepaul robot suit! @BTSportBoxing #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/zFgYv3qkFp — Caroline Pearce (@CarolinePearce) August 30, 2021

Leading up to the fight against Woodley, 'The Problem Child' kept taunting his opponent by playing a video of him getting knocked out on the attached monitors on the robot.

The robot also previously accompanied Jake Paul during his last fight against Ben Askren. Fans have been asking since the initial days about who the man behind the robotic costume was or if 'The Problem Bot' was automated.

Jake Paul extended his unbeaten streak against Tyron Woodley with a huge win over the former UFC welterweight champion

Jake Paul continued his winning run in professional boxing as he defeated Tyron Woodley in what is arguably the biggest win of his career so far. Heading into the fight, the majority of the fans had claimed that this would be Paul's first defeat in boxing, but 'The Problem Child' once again proved everybody wrong with his performance inside the ring.

With victories over former UFC fighters including Ben Askren and now Woodley, Jake Paul will be full of confidence heading into the next chapter of his boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer came into an altercation with Tommy Fury backstage in Cleveland.

"Let's get it on, Jake Paul. I've done my bit, you do your bit tonight, and we'll get it on."@tommytntfury called out Paul after his win over Anthony Taylor at #PaulWoodley 🗣 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/F0rFS8FbeL — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

Fury has had issues with Paul, and the two men have called each other out in the past. The former was victorious on the undercard of Paul's main event card against Woodley, and it remains to be seen if the two men will cross paths next.

