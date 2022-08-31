WATCH: Video shows teen subway surfing in Queens station moments before losing his arm

A 15-year-old teen severed his arm after trying to subway surf in Queens, New York, on August 29. The boy was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train with three of his teenage friends.

The victim, identified as Hamza Mohamed, was attempting to climb to the top of the subway train in Queens when he fell near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station around 10:30 am.

The Queens subway accident left him with a severed left arm, after which the 15-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. As of Monday, the teen is said to be stable.

In a statement, the NYPD said:

"A preliminary investigation determined that the male was struck by a northbound R train as it was pulling away from the station. The aided is not believed to be the victim of a crime. The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

Back in July, NYC Transit President Richard Davey requested that people refrain from subway surfing. However, there has been an increase in such incidents in 2022.

A dangerous stunt cost a 15-year-old boy his arm in a tragic incident. The Queens subway accident is yet another example of people trying to ride on top of a subway train.

Speaking to The Post, an employee with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) stated that the teen lost his arm "from the elbow down" following the accident at the Queens station.

"He was just looking around like nothing happened. He didn't cry or nothing."

Meanwhile, one of the witnesses recounted seeing the body lying in blood and police cordoning off the area with tape. Following the accident, the NYPD carried out investigations that led to the delay of train services.

Considering the extent of his injuries, the hospital staff had to amputate his arm. Speaking on the incident, the father of the injured, 59-year-old Yousif Mohamed said:

"We’re terribly sad over what happened. I don’t know the kids he was with. We really don’t know how this could have happened."

He added:

"We’ve never had any problems with him. He’s a good boy."

In a statement, MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren said:

"Riding outside of subway cars is reckless and extremely dangerous. This behavior can result in awful consequences, as it likely has for the young man who was severely injured on Monday."

As per reports, in 2022, there has been a 553% increase in incidents of people attempting to ride outside subway trains.

Plus, back in 2021, a man lost his life after falling from the top of a moving J train as it passed the Williamsburg Bridge. Unfortunately, he was then run over by the train.

