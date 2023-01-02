"Shocked if he was involved for real": XXXTentacion and Drake beef explored as murder suspect wants rapper to testify in trial

Late rapper XXXTentacion’s murder suspect Dedrick Williams wants Canadian rapper Drake and other artists to testify at trial. As per reports, which cited court documents, Williams’ attorney Mauricio Padilla has listed high-profile artists as potential witnesses in the case.

Apart from Drake, other artists listed by the suspect’s attorney include Joe Budden, 6ix9ine, Quavo and Takeoff.

David Ben @_davyben @DailyLoud I’d be shocked if he was involved fr. Directly or Indirectly though @DailyLoud I’d be shocked if he was involved fr. Directly or Indirectly though😳

The document acquired by AllHipHop noted that Aubrey Drake Graham was material to the case. The document continued that it was important to take the deposition of Aubrey Drake Graham to "prevent the failure of justice."

Padilla also believes that Drake is connected to the artist's murder case.

Reports noted that earlier this month, Padilla filed paperwork suggesting that Drake raps about XXXtentacion in the lyrics of a song from his latest album.

Drake’s song, On BS, features the lyrics:

“Maybe I should break that 10, do a five, then if it gets live, do a five again/If he held his tongue on that live, he’d be alive again, d*mn/I never put no prices on the beef until we end this s###.”

The suspect and his legal time also called for DJ Akademics to testify:

“Mr. Allen, who goes by the stage name ‘DJ Akademiks’ posted his podcast on December 21, where he openly discusses the case, acknowledges being served and states, ‘I am not showing up to court to talk to y’all n****s’. It is clear that nothing short of a court order will ensure Mr. Allen’s participation in a deposition.”

Drake’s beef with XXXTentacion dates back to 2017

JOYNER GEKYUME @DaGekyume #TentacionesDBT11 #rap In Drake's flows in upset ,he mentioned XXX means XXX Tentacion he said "sms XXX that's the only time I ever shot below the neck" #Rappers In Drake's flows in upset ,he mentioned XXX means XXX Tentacion he said "sms XXX that's the only time I ever shot below the neck" #Rappers #TentacionesDBT11 #rap https://t.co/XcXyEygmMO

Early in 2017, XXXtentacion accused Drake of biting the sound and flow from his track Look At Me, for his song KMT.

The late artist, at the time, had said:

“It’s crazy that people think that after all this time, after all I’ve been through, that I’m the type of person to go and take that and make it my own. I’m not stupid, I’m not a sh-t person like that.”

Drake had refuted his claim at the time.

As per a report by All HipHop, XXXtentacion had also banned Drake from Florida. The artist had also claimed that Drake told one of his friends that he had not heard of XXXtentacion till he heard of the claims made by him.

Additionally, an Instagram post was published through XXXtentacion handle, which noted that if someone tried to kill him it would be Drake.

The artist at the time had claimed that his account was hacked, four months after which he was killed.

How did XXXTentacion die?

In June 2018, the artist, whose original name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot several times while leaving a motorcycle dealership. The rapper, who was only 20 at the time of his death, was known for prominent themes in music including depression, loneliness, suicide and abandonment.

A month after his death, four men were charged with first-degree firearm murder and armed robbery. These men included Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Robert Allen.

Billboard notes that the rappers being listed as potential witnesses does not mean that they will be obligated to go to court. They will have to show up in case the attorney proves their relevance with regards to the case.

Poll : 0 votes