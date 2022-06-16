“It’s a special place in hell for paedophiles”: DJ Akademiks slammed for comments on 17-year-old girls

DJ Akademiks received major backlash on social media for commenting on 17-year-old girls. An audio clip of the DJ went viral where he compared 21-year-old women with 17-year-old girls and claimed that he would have s*x with a female as long as she had a college ID.

His comments were condemned by internet users, who heavily criticized the streamer on social media. Jay Critch, who is known to be feuding with the creator, posted on his Twitter account:

"It’s a special place in hell for paedophiles smh"

The musician later hopped on to his Twitch account to address the allegations against him, pointing out that he made the remarks at the age of 21 when he explained the relationship dynamics between college students.

What did Akademiks say in the leaked audio clip?

The artist is heard saying something along the lines that a 20 or 21-year-old person is not very different from a 17-year-old person, except that one is a minor and the other is not. The rapper said:

"And to keep it real, if you think about it in the bigger scheme of things, there's not much difference between a 20 or a 17 or a 21 and a 17, just kinda means one's a minor and one's not a minor."

He continued by saying:

"But listen, I will say I adopted this rule which I think is fine, I said listen, 'as long as a chick got a college ID she's getting f**ked.' I don't care if she 17, I don't care if she 17 and a half, I don't care if she just turned 17, and I'm 21, she gon' get this d**k."

The audio went viral on various social media platforms, with listeners condemning the artist. Users called him "weird" and "disgusting." Many even said that the clips didn't surprise them. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Gessica @gessssiica Me after hearing the DJ Akademiks audio: Me after hearing the DJ Akademiks audio: https://t.co/sd82jB2rgM

TheKingofReads @TheKingofReads This audio of DJ Akademiks doesn’t surprised me at all. This audio of DJ Akademiks doesn’t surprised me at all.

Tyler 🈯️ @TylerThaTruth That audio ain’t gone do nothing to DJ Akademiks career, his whole fanbase would agree to what he said smh That audio ain’t gone do nothing to DJ Akademiks career, his whole fanbase would agree to what he said smh

C.C 💋 @KaiLaniValnae @Opinions_R_Ok 🏽 @Akademiks I’m not arguing with you idc when he said it I listened to the audio… anyone who feels like this okay is a pervert right with him. I said what I mean. Thank you have a blessed day @Opinions_R_Ok @Akademiks I’m not arguing with you idc when he said it I listened to the audio… anyone who feels like this okay is a pervert right with him. I said what I mean. Thank you have a blessed day ✌🏽

Fent @85mfshooter @KollegeKidd @Akademiks Well there’s an audio clip saying he would mess with a 16 and 17 year old. Disgusting smh @KollegeKidd @Akademiks Well there’s an audio clip saying he would mess with a 16 and 17 year old. Disgusting smh

Richard Lawson 🎭 @_Fidel_Money @Akademiks I knew you were a weirdo forreal but that audio takes the cake. @Akademiks I knew you were a weirdo forreal but that audio takes the cake.

Akademiks addresses the allegations against him

The singer took to his Twitch account to address the allegations against him. He defended himself by saying that the audio was chopped from an eight-year-old YouTube video.

Akademiks explained that the video was made around 2014 when rumors of Tyga and Kylie Jenner being in a relationship started to surface in the media. His video discussed the couple and their relationship.

The musician said that the context was eliminated from the viral 30-second video. He also shared that he had never slept with an underage person. Akademiks added that while talking in the video, he was referring specifically to the college environment, where most freshers are 18 or about to turn 18.

He said:

"I was talking about being in an institution, college or high school, where the ages are a little bit out of what is actually acceptable. Four months of college years some people are 17, and when people go to college they do not check IDs "

He added:

"No one says 'Hey, how old are you?' I've been to college. They're usually under the assumption that the people they are dating are of age."

The singer added that seniors in college are usually 21 years old and shared that the college ID acted as a sign that someone was of college age, which according to him, was 18 to 21.

He then played the audio showing that he was referring to the time he attended college and was around 21. He later criticized the "Cancel Culture," where people blame individuals without complete information or knowledge.

