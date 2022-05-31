Dance group Girl Crush sparks controversy with the addition of a minor to their lineup

K-pop dance group Girl Crush is currently in hot waters with netizens for including a minor to their lineup.

Girl Crush is known for its provocative concepts for those who may be unfamiliar. They have been praised for their mature concepts, which were seen as a form of female empowerment.

The dance group had recently lost a member, and many had been wondering if a new member would be revealed. The Twitter account @Nugupromoter announced that the group's newest member would be Hayun, a former member of BABA & BLAZE born in 2005.

The addition of a minor to Girl Crush's lineup led to massive outrage among netizens

nugu promoter @nugupromoter CW // Minor Exploitation



We will no longer be posting about Girl Crush due to their new member, Hayun, being born in 2005



We think it is completely inappropriate for a minor to join a group with this concept. CW // Minor ExploitationWe will no longer be posting about Girl Crush due to their new member, Hayun, being born in 2005We think it is completely inappropriate for a minor to join a group with this concept. https://t.co/07qDXK0t4F

In the tweet, the account expressed its outrage at seeing the newest member's age and the fact that Hayun had previously performed with the group when she was as young as 14.

When the tweet was shared, netizens couldn't hide their outrage, stating that while idols are debuting at a young age, it is entirely inappropriate for a group who are known for their thoughtful concepts.

Hayun was born in 2005 and turns 17 this year. She also reportedly collaborated with Girl Crush earlier in 2019, when she was 14 years old. The controversy led to severe backlash from the netizens, leading to the group’s agency issuing a statement to clear up the speculation.

nugu promoter @nugupromoter



However, we are still concerned about the other things she has done as a minor outside of Girl Crush nugu promoter @nugupromoter CW // Minor Exploitation



We will no longer be posting about Girl Crush due to their new member, Hayun, being born in 2005



We think it is completely inappropriate for a minor to join a group with this concept. CW // Minor ExploitationWe will no longer be posting about Girl Crush due to their new member, Hayun, being born in 2005We think it is completely inappropriate for a minor to join a group with this concept. https://t.co/07qDXK0t4F UPDATE: Girl Crush have shared that Hayun isn’t officially joining the group yet and is just a “practice member” who will join next year or in 2 years when she becomes an adultHowever, we are still concerned about the other things she has done as a minor outside of Girl Crush twitter.com/nugupromoter/s… UPDATE: Girl Crush have shared that Hayun isn’t officially joining the group yet and is just a “practice member” who will join next year or in 2 years when she becomes an adultHowever, we are still concerned about the other things she has done as a minor outside of Girl Crush twitter.com/nugupromoter/s… https://t.co/Y1VhRnvK1t

The group's agency, HW Entertainment, issued a vague statement stating that Hayun is not currently part of the lineup. Although Hayun was denied as the newest member, the statement emphasized that she was training with the group and that they would wait until Hayun was of legal age before she joined.

Ezra | looking for kpop moots @_Ezroar_ They’re not “training” Hayun to join Girl Crush, they’re grooming her. There’s no reason a child should be training along adult performers with everyone intending for her to join them as soon as she reaches the legal age to do so, it’s extremely exploitative and fucked up They’re not “training” Hayun to join Girl Crush, they’re grooming her. There’s no reason a child should be training along adult performers with everyone intending for her to join them as soon as she reaches the legal age to do so, it’s extremely exploitative and fucked up

For many netizens, the statement was equally concerning. Many were worried that Hayun would continue to practice and perform and that the company would wait for Hayun to reach a "legal age." The company was bombarded with accusations of grooming and the s*xualisation of a minor.

After severe backlash from netizens, the group has deactivated all of its SNS accounts. The agency has not released any other statement answering netizens' questions either.

elle le ereñe @OddoofAstora that new girl crush member saying herself that her father want her to study instead of doing what she is doing and all the comments shitting on her "parents"🤷🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️

anyway, dumb move from the group honestly, why would they let a minor in the team that new girl crush member saying herself that her father want her to study instead of doing what she is doing and all the comments shitting on her "parents"🤷🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️anyway, dumb move from the group honestly, why would they let a minor in the team

About Girl Crush

Girl Crush debuted as a dance group in 2016 before becoming a K-pop group in 2019. Following the release of their single Memories, they have been releasing dance covers of classic songs such as Brave Girls, Rollin, and Iggy Azalea's Kream.

While they are relatively less popular, they have developed a cult following for their performances and provocative attire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far