“We are still here”: Ana Walshe’s final note to Brian Walshe before disappearance revealed by officials

As investigators continue to amass evidence into the disappearance of Brian Walshe’s wife, Ana Walshe, a note written by her in bright red letters has emerged. The note gives an insight into the missing woman's state of mind in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

The final note, penned by Brian Walshe’s missing wife, was reportedly written at a New Year’s eve party held at the couple’s Massachusetts home.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, disappeared on New Year's Day on January 1, 2023. However, she wasn't reported missing until January 4 by Brian after her colleagues grew concerned when she didn't show up for work at the real estate firm Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C.

The note, written hours before the Massachusetts mom vanished, filled with eerie optimism. It said that she was looking forward to the year ahead with her husband, and read:

“Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana.”

Details of Brian Walshe's arrest in connection to his wife's disappearance explored

Brian Walshe was arrested on Sunday, January 8, for misleading the police in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance after he was caught making unfounded claims. Brian Walshe had said that his wife had left on a work trip and boarded a flight to Washington D.C. on January 1 the day she was last seen by family and friends.

However, police said that there is no record of the wife boarding a flight or booking a cab to the airport on the day she disappeared. They added that the missing woman's phone still pinged from cell towers near the couple’s home on January 1 and the following day.

As per Walshe’s arrest affidavit, authorities also found blood in the basement of their home and a broken knife. All this made Brian the primary suspect in the disappearance of his still-missing wife.

The day after Walshe was arrested, they also found a hatchet, blood, a hacksaw, trash bags, used cleaning supplies and a rug at a trash facility in Peabody, located an hour away from the couple’s home. Shortly after the discovery, authorities seized two dumpsters and a trash compactor from Brian Walshe’s mother’s apartment complex located fifteen minutes from Peabody.

Brian Walshe's missing wife wrote a character reference letter in support of her husband during his conviction hearing in 2021

Brian Walshe was under home arrest when his wife vanished without a trace. Brian was awaiting sentencing after he was convicted on art fraud charges in 2021.

During the conviction hearing, Ana Walshe submitted a letter to a judge praising her husband for saving her mother's life. Part of the letter read that her mother had suffered a "major neurological event" that caused a heavy hemorrhage. She added:

"Not only did he save her life, but he also brought her and the entire family comfort and joy during the course of her illness."

Walshe was convicted on federal fraud charges for selling a pair of fake 1978 Andy Warhol paintings to a dealer in California for $80,000.

