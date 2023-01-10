“Must have been some problems”: Ana Walshe begged mom to visit her before disappearance

39-year-old Ana Walshe has been missing for more than a week now. She seemingly left her house after booking a rideshare at 4 am local time on New Year’s Day. She was scheduled to board a flight to Washington, DC.

However, after a thorough investigation, the police now believe that she possibly did not book a cab, and also did not reach the airport. Authorities have also arrested her husband Brian for misleading cops about his whereabouts.

Fox News Digital reported that the missing Massachusetts woman “begged” her mom to visit her a few days before she disappeared. 69-year-old Milanka Ljubicic mentioned that she believed that there were “some troubles” in the couple’s life. Milanka also mentioned that Ana Walshe tried to contact her on New Year’s Eve, but she missed her calls.

Since the Massachusetts woman vanished on January 1, police have been trying to find any information that may lead them to her. Authorities recovered a damaged knife covered in blood and found traces of blood in the basement of the Walshe’s Cohasset house.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ana’s 69-year-old mother Milanka Ljubicic, who gave them insight into what happened before Ana Walshe disappeared. According to Milanka, Ana Walshe wanted her mother to visit her a week prior to New Year’s Day. Ana’s hometown is Belgrade, which is in Serbia, where her mother lives.

Milanka told the news outlet that Ana’s offer to reunite around the holidays made her feel that there were “some problems” in her life. She said:

“She [Ana Walshe] just said, 'Please, mama. Come tomorrow.’ Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.”

Ana Walshe sent the text to her mother on December 25, 2022. Milanka said that her daughter asked her to visit her in Washington, DC the very next day. However, the 69-year-old could not possibly manage a trip to DC from Belgrade in a day. Milanka in fact told the news outlet that she suggested flying to DC the following day or sometime in January 2023. In response to that, Ana told her that she did not have to. Milanka added:

“And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens.”

Milanka Ljubicic also shed light on an incident that transpired on December 31, 2022, at around midnight. She said that her daughter tried to contact her twice, but she missed her calls both times. Walshe also called her older sister, who could not hear the phone ring due to loud music. Ljubicic further told Fox News Digital:

“And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared.”

Kellsscorpio26 @scorpiokells26 @mikerreports This is so sad! It’s very telling that she was likely trying to reach someone New Years Eve/New Years early morning. Something must’ve been very concerning. @mikerreports This is so sad! It’s very telling that she was likely trying to reach someone New Years Eve/New Years early morning. Something must’ve been very concerning. 💔

Upon being asked about her son-in-law Brian Walshe, Milanka reported that she never saw “anything bad” about him. However, he is currently being investigated to see if there’s any possible link between him and Ana’s disappearance. Ana’s mother added:

“That anything happened, I can’t believe it. In total, I spent sixteen months with my son-in-law, and I never noticed anything bad about my son-in-law.”

Milanka also believed that both Ana and Brian loved each other. However, Ana was “irritated” because Brian faced home confinement before his sentencing when he was convicted of being an art swindler in 2021.

🤓L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🤓 @iamlegacy23 #AnaWalshe |



I think we all the outcome and we must know by now is going to be a very sad and sinister. I just pray she knew how her kids loved her and how important she was for them. No one deserved what she most likely endured. #AnaWalshe MissingI think we all the outcome and we must know by now is going to be a very sad and sinister. I just pray she knew how her kids loved her and how important she was for them. No one deserved what she most likely endured. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #AnaWalshe | #AnaWalsheMissing I think we all the outcome and we must know by now is going to be a very sad and sinister. I just pray she knew how her kids loved her and how important she was for them. No one deserved what she most likely endured. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZkWfelieOd

Milanka Ljubicic prays for her daughter’s safe return

The police have deployed K-9 units on a highway in Cohasset to look for the missing 39-year-old woman. Authorities discovered that Brian had purchased several cleaning supplies, including mops, tarpaulins, tapes, and a bucket. He spent almost $450 on these cleaning supplies.

Police have charged him with misleading them by lying about his movements. Brian’s attorney Tracy Miner said:

“He is not charged with murder. He’s charged with misleading investigators by not saying… he went to a Home Depot.”

Ana’s mother Milanka mentioned:

“I cannot believe that he’s ever done anything to her. He said to the police that everything with Ana was fine.”

Pugs Moran @pugsandco

If I'm ever being walked out of my house in handcuffs while there is an active search for my missing wife.............do not smile.

#AnaWalshe Note to self:If I'm ever being walked out of my house in handcuffs while there is an active search for my missing wife.............do not smile. Note to self:If I'm ever being walked out of my house in handcuffs while there is an active search for my missing wife.............do not smile. #AnaWalshe https://t.co/PkdqKPTlaf

Ljubicic is in shock that Ana has been missing for so long, and prays for her daughter’s safe return. She told Fox News:

“I just have one wish, and that is that my daughter is alive.”

Police found that Brian made online searches for “How to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

Retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone responded to this and said:

“His defense team is going to have a difficult time trying to overcome this. It isn’t typical for someone to conduct these kinds of searches specifically when your wife is missing.”

Authorities reportedly found evidence at a trash station that can be linked to Ana’s disappearance. Police are still trying to find the missing woman. Ana Walshe has been described to be 5’2” tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

