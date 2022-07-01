Alex Murdaugh update: Former attorney indicted for money laundering and drug scheme

Once a prominent attorney and now infamous criminal, Alex Murdaugh is in the news once again.

The 53-year-old former attorney from South Carolina was recently indicted for money laundering and narcotics distribution. This is one of the many charges against Alex Murdaugh and his former client Curtis "Eddie" Smith. Smith was also charged with trying to help Murdaugh commit suicide.

The current charges against Murdaugh are in connection with an eight-year-old money laundering case. The charges are for laundering almost $2.4 million that Smith cashed over eight years through 437 checks. None of the checks were over $10,000 and thus, avoided the eye of authorities for years.

The money was then used for a number of illegal activities, including the distribution of the painkiller oxycodone. Both men have also been charged with possessing, manufacturing and distributing narcotics.

The current case is the 16th such indictment against Murdaugh. His earlier indictments ranged from financial fraud worth $4.3 million to trying to arrange his own killing.

Murdaugh is also a person of interest in the murders of his 22-year-old son and his 52-year-old wife. However, Murdaugh had said that he was at his parents' place at the time of the murder.

What's next for Alex Murdaugh?

Alex Murdaugh's legal career has already been ended by the Supreme Court. He is awaiting formal orders that would revoke his license and end the eight-decade generational domination of the Murdaugh family in the county of Hampton.

Murdaugh comes from a very prominent family of lawyers. His father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were the area's elected prosecutors for 87 years straight.

Murdaugh was accused of nearly 50 charges of fraud and theft by his former clients. He is currently imprisoned in a maximum-security jail cell in Columbia, South Carolina. If Alex Murdaugh is convicted on all counts, it is believed that he might be sentenced to 508 years in prison.

Who is Alex Murdaugh and what happened to his family?

Murdaugh was a prominent attorney in South Carolina. However, he became a subject of national attention in June 2021 following the murders of his wife Maggie and their son Paul. The two were shot to death at their 1770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, South Carolina.

Their bodies were found near a kennel for dogs outside the house and investigators said that different guns were used to kill Paul and Maggie. The case is still unsolved.

In September 2021, a few months after the murders of his family, Murdaugh was accused by authorities of arranging his own death with Smith's help. The motive behind this, allegedly, was an insurance scheme of over $10 million.

What happened to Curtis Smith?

According to reports, 61-year-old Smith told the courts that he was pulled into all of Murdaugh's schemes and is looking forward to clearing his name.

According to detention center records, on June 24, 2022, Smith was arrested and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center. Following that, Smith's bond was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to be in house arrest with an ankle monitor.

