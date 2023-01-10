“There was blood”: Brian Walshe allegedly searched about disposing woman’s body after Ana Walshe’s disappearance

On Sunday, 46-year-old Brian Walshe was taken into custody for allegedly misleading cops about his wife's disappearance. Ana Walshe was reported missing on January 4, 2023 by her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted art swindler.

Police initially believed that Brian had nothing to do with the case. However, new details have surfaced after a thorough investigation that point to his possible involvement in Ana's disappearance.

One of these details allege that Brian bought large amount of cleaning supplies from Home Depot. However, that wasn't all. Police also discovered some suspicious searches in his search history.

Ana Walshe has been missing for over a week now and police are trying to gather all the clues they can in order to find her.

How did this clown get this stunningly beautiful woman So #BrianWalshe bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies & he searched "how to dismember a body". I know the dude is innocent until proven guilty but I'm going to say something VERY petty.How did this clown get this stunningly beautiful woman #AnaWalshe ? He doesn't deserve her. So #BrianWalshe bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies & he searched "how to dismember a body". I know the dude is innocent until proven guilty but I'm going to say something VERY petty. How did this clown get this stunningly beautiful woman #AnaWalshe ? He doesn't deserve her. https://t.co/vENjot4e08

Authorities discovered disturbing search history of the missing Massachusetts woman's husband Brian Walshe

Ana Walshe was reported to have left home on January 1, 2023, to board a plane to Washington, DC. However, neither did she make it to DC nor did she return home. Her husband, Brian Walshe, reported her missing on January 4.

Although police initially did not conclude any connection between Brian Walshe and his wife's disappearance, they arrested him on charges of misleading them. Cops executed a search warrant to look for any evidence or leads at the Walshe residence.

They reportedly found blood in the basement of the house. Brian’s gray Volvo minivan was also taken as evidence. Along with blood, police also recovered a damaged knife covered in blood.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the judge that the crime services found and recovered blood from the basement. The attorney added:

“There was also a knife that was found. On the knife, there was blood.”

jurassicpork59 @RCrawfordauthor Brian Walshe's phone history proves he searched “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and “how to dismember a body”. Innocent until proven guilty, my ass. He did it. #AnaWalshe will never be seen alive again. #Cohasset Brian Walshe's phone history proves he searched “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and “how to dismember a body”. Innocent until proven guilty, my ass. He did it. #AnaWalshe will never be seen alive again. #Cohasset

Investigators also made some gruesome discoveries in Brian Walshe’s search history. He is said to have made online searches for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.” Brian also searched for ways to dismember a body.

A CNN report also added that Brian searched for this sometime around Ana’s disappearance. When police revealed Ana's description, they mentioned that she weighed 115 pounds.

The eerie “coincidence” raised eyebrows of law enforcement agencies. Authorities, who were treating the disappearance as a missing person’s case, now suspect that the mother-of-three may have been murdered.

Brian claimed that his wife had booked a rideshare cab to go to Logan International Airport on January 1 and that he was allegedly sleeping at the time. Another suspicious detail that police discovered is that Brian Walshe had bought cleaning supplies worth $450 from Home Depot. He claimed to have forgotten to mention the same to the cops earlier.

🤓L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🤓 @iamlegacy23 #AnaWalshe A source told CNN that investigators received new info in days prior that made them switch their focus from a missing persons to the suspicion that Ana may have been killed. I do believe they have know this for quite some time bc how the investigation has been handled. #AnaWalshe A source told CNN that investigators received new info in days prior that made them switch their focus from a missing persons to the suspicion that Ana may have been killed. I do believe they have know this for quite some time bc how the investigation has been handled.

Brian told investigators that on New Year’s Day, he went to Whole Foods and CVS in Swampscott. Upon being asked about his next movements, Brian told them that he took his son to get ice cream the following day.

However, police checked into surveillance footage at Whole Foods and CVS, but could not spot Brian there. Instead, he was seen at Home Depot buying cleaning supplies including tarps, a bucket, and mops.

They also saw Brian wearing a surgical mask and gloves at Home Depot, where he paid in cash. According to prosecutor Lynn Beland, police found that Ana did not book a ride, and hence, did not arrive at the airport. In fact, her cell phone pinged at her residence all night.

After a thorough investigation into the case, police have found evidence at a trash station. However, it is unclear what the piece of evidence is. They believe it is linked to the disppearance of the 39-year-old mom.

JB Biunno #HeyJB @WFLAJB



It is unclear what evidence was found, their I-Team reports.



remains a missing persons case as we await police updates. #BREAKING : Police have found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe at a trash station in Peabody, sources tell CBS-affiliate @wbz It is unclear what evidence was found, their I-Team reports. #AnaWalshe remains a missing persons case as we await police updates. #BREAKING: Police have found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe at a trash station in Peabody, sources tell CBS-affiliate @wbz.It is unclear what evidence was found, their I-Team reports. #AnaWalshe remains a missing persons case as we await police updates. https://t.co/yyynZOBMoG

Ana reportedly begged her mother to see her a week before her disappearance

Despite the suspicions, Brian was not held responsible for his wife’s disappearance. He has been charged with misleading the police by lying to them and hiding certain information regarding his movements from them, and is being held on a bail amount of $500,000.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against him. Brian’s attorney Tracy Miner said that her client had answered every question that the authorities put forward. Miner added that Brian Walshe had been incredibly cooperative with the authorities.

A spokesperson for the company where Ana worked has released a statement saying,

“We are actively assisting the local authorities in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return.”

🤓L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🤓 @iamlegacy23 @Strong4895 They haven’t found her— they mentioned at the hearing that they found blood and a broken knife in the basement area. I hope they are able to find her. @Strong4895 They haven’t found her— they mentioned at the hearing that they found blood and a broken knife in the basement area. I hope they are able to find her.

Milanka Ljubicic, Ana’s mother mentioned that her daughter begged her to visit her a week before she disappeared. The 69-year-old told Fox News Digital that she believed there were “some problems” in her daughter’s life. She said,

“She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow.’ Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.”

Milanka further added that she was not made aware of any reason behind Ana’s urgency to see her. She said,

“And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens.”

She also spoke about her son-in-law Brian Walshe and said that she had not noticed “anything bad” in him before the incident.

DIANNE @onceatweeter @901Lulu She’s so pretty and successful. He’s a con artist... literally with the fake paintings. Speculating she was done with the loser. Brought up divorce. New Year- New Life free of him. He took matters in his own hands. It’s very sad. Beauty and the Beast. #AnaWalshe @901Lulu She’s so pretty and successful. He’s a con artist... literally with the fake paintings. Speculating she was done with the loser. Brought up divorce. New Year- New Life free of him. He took matters in his own hands. It’s very sad. Beauty and the Beast. #AnaWalshe https://t.co/k3Zrc6WVju

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, has been described as a 5’2” woman who weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities are still looking for her, while also investigating her husband Brian Walshe.

