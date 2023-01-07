What happened to Ana Walshe? Search continues as Massachusetts mom is reported missing since New Year’s

39-year-old Ana Walshe went missing on New Year’s Day after she left home to catch a flight. Walshe, a working mother of three from Massachusetts, works for a property management firm in Washington. She was scheduled to fly to Washington, DC, for work.

According to cops, Ana Walshe did not board the plane, and nobody has seen her since then. Ana’s family and friends fear the worst. Her husband, Brian, reported her missing on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Shortly after that, the firm where she worked also reported her missing.

In a press conference held on Friday, January 6, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley spoke about the case and said that K-9 units have been deployed to look for the missing mom in the woods near her house. However, police have also stressed that they have not yet discovered signs of foul play.

Tim Dunn @ConsiderMeDunn #Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley just updated the media on the search for missing 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1st. Chief Quigley says her family had told police Walshe had been planning to fly to Washington, DC. #Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley just updated the media on the search for missing 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Walshe was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1st. Chief Quigley says her family had told police Walshe had been planning to fly to Washington, DC. https://t.co/FRwowHPiAn

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was reported missing after she left home for a work trip

The Massachusetts mom-of-three, who was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, has yet to be found. It has been more than five days since Ana Walshe left home and hasn’t returned since. Walshe was supposed to catch a flight from Logan International Airport in Boston and fly to Washington, DC. She had reportedly booked a rideshare at around 4 am. However, they could not confirm whether Walshe got in the vehicle.

According to the Cohasset Police Department, she did not board the plane. Her husband, Brian, reported her missing three days after she left home on Sunday. Police Chief Quigley mentioned that it was not unusual for Ana Walshe to work long hours without informing her family. Cops believe that this might be the reason for the delay of three days before she was reported missing by her family.

The property management company where Ana worked also reported her missing along with her husband. Quigley mentioned in the press conference,

“It’s not normal that she is missing. We automatically feel she is in danger by the mere fact she is missing.”

Beth Germano @BethWBZ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… State police and local agencies set up a command center in Cohasset as the search for Ana Walshe continues. The mother of 3 missing since early Spring bday morning. #wbz State police and local agencies set up a command center in Cohasset as the search for Ana Walshe continues. The mother of 3 missing since early Spring bday morning. #wbz twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CEAcZLnpU0

However, cops are yet to discover signs of foul play. Quigley added to this and said,

“We are trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Along with the local cops, K-9 units and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team are involved in the search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe. Authorities have further mentioned that the search for Ana Walshe was called off around 7 pm local time on Friday, January 6, and will resume on Saturday, January 7.

Quigley spoke about the disappearance of Ana Walshe and mentioned that there has been “no electronic footprint of her” since the time she left home. The police found that her husband was fast asleep when she left home at 4 am on Sunday.

The case saw a new development when police responded to a fire at Ana’s former house. A different family reportedly lives in that house now. Authorities are trying to find out whether there is any possible link between the fire and the disappearance of the working mom. The couple, their toddler, and the nanny, who were in the Jerusalem Road house when the fire broke out, have been unharmed. Quigley further said,

“Very strange coincidence, but we have the fire marshal’s office and our detectives will be assigned here to investigate this fire. We’ll get to the bottom of things.”

Mary Saladna @MaryWCVB Breaking: Fire quickly spreading at the house on Jerusalem road that was recently sold by missing woman Ana Walshe and her husband. Both Fire and Police on scene.. #WCVB Breaking: Fire quickly spreading at the house on Jerusalem road that was recently sold by missing woman Ana Walshe and her husband. Both Fire and Police on scene.. #WCVB https://t.co/DJK95zcsoB

Ana Walshe’s husband is a convicted art swindler, police believe it is an unrelated matter

As previously stated, no digital footprints of Walshe have been discovered as of yet. Her phone has been off since the time she left home. Authorities have also not noticed any activity on her debit or credit card.

They further mentioned that Ana’s husband, family, company, and people who know her have been very cooperative. According to Quigley, the disappearance is not being treated as a missing person case. He added,

“We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Police have discovered that Ana’s husband, Brian, is a convicted art swindler. He pleaded guilty in 2021. Federal prosecutors mentioned that Brian sold two counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer on eBay for around $80,000. However, the police said that there appears to be no connection between Brian’s background and Ana’s disappearance.

FBI Boston @FBIBoston Brian R. Walshe, of Lynn, MA, pleaded guilty today in connection with two missing 1978 Andy Warhol paintings that our investigation found he took from a friend and falsely offered to sell on eBay, only to deliver fake versions to a buyer who paid him $80K. justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/lyn… Brian R. Walshe, of Lynn, MA, pleaded guilty today in connection with two missing 1978 Andy Warhol paintings that our investigation found he took from a friend and falsely offered to sell on eBay, only to deliver fake versions to a buyer who paid him $80K. justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/lyn…

STEVE HUFF @SteveHuff In June this year Brian Walshe was facing new charges even as he was awaiting sentencing for the Warhol caper.



Then his wife Ana disappears after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. In June this year Brian Walshe was facing new charges even as he was awaiting sentencing for the Warhol caper. Then his wife Ana disappears after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the police chief, local police units are taking help from other law enforcement agencies like the FBI, TSA, Secret Service, and detectives from Norwell, Hull, Scituate, and Hingham. Walshe’s family and friends are worried and are praying for her safe return.

Ana Walshe lived with her husband Brian and three young children in a house in Cohasset, which is around 40 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts.

Rose @901Lulu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ana Walshe, 39, left her house early on New Year’s Day to catch a flight to Washington DC from Massachusetts for work. She never made it on the plane. She has three children at home. Her husband was allegedly asleep when she left and is cooperating. #MissingPerson Ana Walshe, 39, left her house early on New Year’s Day to catch a flight to Washington DC from Massachusetts for work. She never made it on the plane. She has three children at home. Her husband was allegedly asleep when she left and is cooperating. #MissingPerson twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3tDA5ahGLS

Authorities released a photo of Ana Walshe on Thursday. She is 5’2” tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Walshe has brown eyes and brown hair. The 39-year-old has an Eastern European accent. Police have urged anyone with information regarding Walshe to contact Detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 ext. 6108 or [email protected]

