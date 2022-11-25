What did Cassandra Smith do? Massachusetts woman arrested over crash that killed Charlotte County deputy

Cassandra Smith, a 30-year-old woman from Massachusetts, has been arrested for fatally striking a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy on November 22, 2022.

Smith was arrested for DUI manslaughter after the Deputy died late Tuesday night. She supposedly lost control of her vehicle and collided with the Deputy’s vehicle. Two other men also sustained injuries due to the crash.

Soon after the crash, the Deputy was taken to ShorePoint Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office-Sheriff Prummell @CCSOFLSheriff Sheriff Prummell confirms heartbreaking news about the loss of one of our deputies after being fatally struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-75. Please pray for the family, friends, and all his law enforcement family who stand behind him. Sheriff Prummell confirms heartbreaking news about the loss of one of our deputies after being fatally struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-75. Please pray for the family, friends, and all his law enforcement family who stand behind him.

Cassandra Smith arrested for fatally hitting a Deputy

On the day of the fatal crash, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy, Christopher Taylor, was conducting a traffic stop at Interstate 75 near the Duncan Road Exit. The 23-year-old deputy had just pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75 at around 8:45 pm. The Deputy's car, with its lights on, and the Honda were parked near the paved part of the road when the collision took place.

As reported by CBS Miami, the victims were out of their cars during the crash. The investigation so far has discovered that Cassandra Smith lost control of her vehicle when she was going toward I-75. As a result, she diverted from the original path and entered the paved side of the road where Deputy Taylor's car and the Honda were parked.

According to Charlotte County Deputies, Cassandra Smith immediately called 911 after she lost control of her jeep and crashed into the Deputy.

Apart from the Deputy, the driver of the Honda was also heavily injured. Another passenger who was present during the crash was unharmed and uninjured in the crash. The driver has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Haines City.

Troopers associated with the Florida Highway Patrol took Smith into custody after she made the emergency call.

Sheriff Prummell stated that 23-year-old Taylor had joined the office in August 2021.

Deputy Taylor succumbed to his injuries after the fatal crash, (image via @CCSOFLSheriff/Twitter)

He further said,

“Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world.”

Smith faces DUI manslaughter charges

Cops found out that Smith had previous DUI arrests and that she had been on probation for a year. In April 2021, Cassandra Smith was arrested for reckless driving. The Lakeville resident was also under the effects of alcohol when the cops pulled her over.

Smith had to pay a fine of $250, do 75 hours of community service, and complete DUI school. According to Fox4, records stated that she was barred from consuming alcohol for a year. The period ended on August 31, 2022.

Cassandra's arrest report, written in April last year by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies read,

“(She had been) driving all over the roadway, accelerating and stopping multiple times, and running vehicles off the roadway.”

The arresting deputy further added,

“(Smith) would sporadically accelerate between the approximate speeds of 80 M.P.H. and 95 M.P.H. almost striking another vehicle in the process. During the task, (Smith) swayed heavily, opened her eyes, stopped and looked at me, and then began again.”

After the crash on Tuesday, Cassandra Smith was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. The judge mentioned that Smith was a "danger to society."

The judge also noted that prosecutors may be allowed to detain Cassandra in a pre-trial situation without bond. Prosecutors have also argued that Smith’s driving license had expired.

She will further be produced in the court on January 3, 2023 at 9 am.

