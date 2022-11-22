WATCH: Video shows aftermath of Hingham Apple store crash that left one dead and several injured

On Monday, November 21, a dark-colored SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, at around 10:45 am. The driver of the SUV has been identified and is with the police, as mentioned by the District Attorney.

Videos and images of the aftermath of the crash have surfaced online. The SUV is reported to have slammed into the plate glass window of the store. Police reports state that the crash led to the death of one man, while at least 17 others have been injured.

Hingham Apple store crash left people with life-threatening injuries

On November 21, the Apple store at Derby Street Shops, Hingham opened at 10 am. At 10:45 am, a black Toyota 4Runner crashed into an Apple store at the Derby Street shop in Hingham. Soon, several 911 calls started coming in, reporting the dreadful crash.

Timothy Cruz, the District Attorney, confirmed that one man had been killed in the crash. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey. Around 17 people were admitted to the South Shore Hospital. Dr. Jason Tracy, the chairman of emergency medicine, said,

“Injuries from the crash were life and limb-threatening.”

Authorities had initially called a medical helicopter to assist in the rescue process, but it was later canceled. Fire officials stated that many off-duty hospital staff as well as bystanders jumped in to provide emergency aid to the injured.

It was reported that many people were trapped inside the Apple store for a long time and had to wait for authorities to remove the car.

Kirsten Glavin @kirstenglavin @bigal_thephotog JUST IN - The victim in todays fatal SUV crash at the Apple Store in Hingham has been identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, per the Plymouth County DA’s office. @NBC10Boston JUST IN - The victim in todays fatal SUV crash at the Apple Store in Hingham has been identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, per the Plymouth County DA’s office. @NBC10Boston @bigal_thephotog https://t.co/eebi3SMJTA

Cops removed the car from the scene in Hingham at 3:30 pm, and the driver was detained. His identity has not yet been publicly revealed, apart from the fact that he is 53-year-old.

Timothy Cruz stated,

“I’m sure that we will find out once we have an opportunity to review all the documents and tapes, wherever it's necessary to go forward from there and figure out exactly what happened and really what the absolute unthinkable event that occurred at that store.”

Fire Chief Steve Murphy stated that many people were pinned against the door, which was at the back of the store. He added that seven fire engines and 14 ambulances were on scene.

Witnesses heard a loud bang during the crash

Robert Goulston @rgoulston Witnesses say they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the Apple Store. You can see people l’s belongings inside store. There is a huge emergency response mainly from Hingham but other towns as well. Witnesses say they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the Apple Store. You can see people l’s belongings inside store. There is a huge emergency response mainly from Hingham but other towns as well. https://t.co/1LUPz9Mux2

Many witnesses have given their statements and versions of the car crash at the Hingham Apple store.

Ann, who works at NIC+ZOE at Derby Street Shops, told NBC10 Boston,

“All of a sudden we hear this, I don't want to say explosion but a bang, a very loud bang… Oh my god that car just went through the Apple Store.”

Ann further added,

“Not just like a glass breaking or something like that. It was a very long bang.”

Ken Fang -- Very Asian @fangsbites From @WCVB , the crash scene at Apple Derby Street in Hingham, MA. I worked up there a few times and know exactly where the car hit. It missed the video wall and also the door where employees go to the back. From @WCVB, the crash scene at Apple Derby Street in Hingham, MA. I worked up there a few times and know exactly where the car hit. It missed the video wall and also the door where employees go to the back. https://t.co/lVyPs5rCDi

David Sheehan, who was in the store a few minutes before the crash, said,

“Been praying for the lady that helped me. Her name was Alyssa, I hope she’s alright.”

An Apple spokesperson told the Globe that Kevin Bradley was working as a construction worker at the store in Hingham. The company said,

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The District Attorney said that the case is currently under active criminal investigation.

