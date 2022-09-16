Who is Christopher Clark? Harvey mayor’s security guards shoot robbery suspect outside Chicago Apple Store

During an attempted robbery on Chicago's North Side, security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired rounds at a masked person who pointed a weapon at them, according to officials.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, September 14, and security opened fire at the bustling junction of North Avenue and Halsted Street after witnessing an armed robbery.

Based on sources, in an attempted robbery in the 1500 block of North Halsted around 2 p.m., members of the mayor's security guards witnessed an unknown man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black sports-utility Jeep and point a gun at a 86-year-old man at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop.

Shortly after, the security detail then stepped out of the vehicle close to Christopher Clark's residence and tried to catch the suspect. The man then pointed his handgun at the security guards, who opened fire at the Jeep. However, the suspect re-entered the car and escaped from the crime scene.

Harvey police said:

"In an effort to protect the Mayor, the security detail got out of their own vehicle. The masked man turned towards the detail with his gun pointed."

Reportedly, the rounds hit the robber's Jeep and shattered its back glass. According to the police, the mayor and members of his security detail were not hurt in the incident.

However, previous reports have claimed that guns were fired at the mayor. It was later discovered that these reports were false and that no rounds were really fired by the robber. Christopher Clark's security guards fired all the rounds, and Chicago Police are investigating whether it was appropriate for them to fire after seeing an armed robbery.

Harvey police and Chicago police are working together to investigate the incident.

Christopher Clark was recently elected to be the new mayor of Harvey

Christopher Clark was just chosen by City of Harvey voters to serve as the city's next mayor. According to the Cook County Clerk's Office's official election results, Clark received 61 percent of the vote, while Anthony McCaskill only received 39 percent.

Clark described:

“I was born and raised in Harvey. I’ve spent 49 years of my life in Harvey and I believe that I owe a lot of people who helped to raise me and are my neighbors and friends. I feel like I have a duty as a citizen to get involved.”

Clark was an alderman for one term before being chosen as Harvey's mayor. When he first became an alderman, apparently, he had no intention of running for mayor, but he soon saw that he could and ought to attempt to do more for the city.

