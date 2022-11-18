What happened to Troy Koehler? Parents charged with murder four months after boy’s death

The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old kid, Troy Koehler, have been arrested in Texas on November 15, 2022. Subsequently, the charges were heard on November 16, 2022. The case can be traced back to July 28, 2022, when Troy disappeared.

Police later recovered the child's body from the washing machine at his home in Spring, Texas.

The parents had been facing extensive investigation and questioning since Troy was reported missing. During this process, Jemaine Thomas, the child's adoptive father, gave contradictory statements. This made him and his wife, Tiffany, major suspects in the case.

Troy Koehler's adoptive parents exchanged graphic texts regarding the child

On July 28, 2022, at 5.20 am, Tiffany and Jemaine Thomas's 911 call reported that their 7-year-old child had gone missing. Jemaine had allegedly informed the police that Troy Koehler went missing at around 11 pm that night. However, subsequently, his statements proved to be contradictory.

The cops later recovered Troy Koehler's body at 7.20 am from the washing machine in the house's garage. After extensive investigation, the pair were eventually arrested and produced in court.

During the investigation, surveillance footage showed Troy playing on the lawn of his house the night before his death. Police also found that apart from Jemaine and Tiffany, nobody else had entered or left the house that night.

The autopsy report explained that Troy Koehler was beaten and suffocated. He was possibly forcefully submerged in water as well. The medical examiner also found bruising on Troy's leg and an injury to his forehead.

Police also recovered violent text messages between Tiffany and Jemaine. Many of these texts described how both wanted to murder their son, Troy Koehler. They were supposedly fed up with their child's habit of stealing snacks.

According to the Daily Beast, one of the messages sent by Tiffany read as follows:

“I’m so sick of this boy. Like I’m really tired of him and don’t want him in this house no more.”

Mike Schneider, an attorney and judge primarily specializing in CPS-related matters, said,

“We often find when children are injured, it is not the first time, when it comes to light. There's often a history. Unfortunately, CPS has a lot of turnovers and I think that affects their ability to follow through on these investigations.”

The Texas CPS found that the pair had records of physical abuse before this incident.

Judge set bonds at $2 million and $150,000

On November 16, 2022, Jemaine appeared in court and was charged with capital murder. While Tiffany did not appear in court, she was charged with injury to a child and injury by omission.

Court officials read the following statement in court:

“His death was ruled a homicide due to homicidal violence… The complainant suffered both remote and new blunt-force trauma that was indicative of inflicted trauma.”

The court had also issued bonds at $2 million and $150,000, respectively, for Jemaine and Tiffany. Even if the pair bonds out, they will have to follow certain restrictions, such as wearing GPS monitors. They will also not be allowed to come in contact with any individual under the age of 17 years.

