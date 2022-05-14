Who is Gonzalo Lopez? Search underway for escaped Texas inmate who is serving life for capital murder

Gonzalo Lopez, a 46-year-old man convicted of capital murder, reportedly escaped prison in Leon County, Texas, on May 12. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the inmate was being moved from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment on a prison bus prior to the escape.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst told The Washington Post that Lopez allegedly managed to get his hands free from the restraints and entered the driver’s area before stabbing the driver, Officer Randy Smith, in the hand:

“They got into a physical altercation while Officer Smith was driving the bus. He stabbed Officer Smith in the left hand with some sort of object. Officer Smith struggled with him trying to keep him from getting his service revolver — his weapon.”

BREAKING NEWS: Inmate steals TDCJ bus in Leon County, TX and flees into the woods along Highway 7 near Centerville. Local schools are on lockdown.



📸: This is exclusive video to the



This is exclusive video to the newsroom showing the inmate running away.

Shortly after the physical altercation, the bus crashed into a into a cow pasture, allowing Lopez to escape the scene. Officer Jimmy Brinegar reportedly fired his service weapon and a shotgun at the inmate but failed to stop him from fleeing the venue.

The escape prompted multiple agencies, including the state’s Office of the Inspector General, to issue a major search operation for Gonzalo Lopez near the city of Centerville. Local authorities asked citizens to lock their “doors and vehicles” if they spot the prisoner.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46 year old Gonzalo Lopez assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus & then fled from the vehicle.

Nearly 300 officials were reportedly looking for Lopez on Friday morning. The manhunt even caused the Centerville Independent School District to cancel their classes. Students were placed in “a precautionary lockdown” before being sent home.

Everything to know about Gonzalo Lopez

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez is a 46-year-old man who was convicted of capital murder in 2006 and was serving a life sentence prior to his escape. Reports suggest that Lopez was charged with killing a man near the southern border with a pickaxe.

According to KGNS, Lopez kidnapped the victim and wanted to extract a ransom from his wife over a drug debt before fatally striking the former. In addition to the stabbing incident, Lopez’s criminal record shows that he committed multiple offenses in Hidalgo County.

As per law enforcement authorities, Lopez was also convicted of attempted capital murder for firing gunshots at a sheriff in Webb County. The man is reportedly not eligible to seek parole until at least April 2045.

Lopez recently made news after fleeing police custody in rural Texas. He escaped at around 1.20 PM on May 12 through the cow pastures in Leon County and was reportedly last seen going west on Highway 7 about 1.5 miles from Interstate 45.

Rose @901Lulu

He is a convicted Capital murderer.

He stabbed the bus driver in the hand.



Also killed a guy with a pickax!

Gonzalo Lopez is on the run. He is a convicted Capital murderer. He stabbed the bus driver in the hand. Also killed a guy with a pickax! Come on Texas. They think he may be out in the woods. 10 miles of farm land.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has also announced a $15,000 reward for information related to Gonzalo Lopez’ whereabouts.

