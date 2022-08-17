“It's not true”: LA fiery crash suspect Nicole Linton’s attorney claims nurse does not have a  history of dangerous driving

Nicole Linton, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that occurred outside of Los Angeles on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. In court on Monday, August 15, her attorneys asserted that she has no history of reckless driving.

Reports from prosecutors suggested that travel nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton, accused of killing six people in a catastrophic crash in Los Angeles, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child, has a history of vehicle crashes and mental health problems. She formerly injured herself and had several involuntary commitments for psychiatric treatment.

B.C. Harbin @b_c_harbin Chris Cristi @abc7chriscristi Disturbing security cam video of the catastrophic crash in Windsor Hills… New details NOW on @ABC7 Eyewitness News at 5pm Disturbing security cam video of the catastrophic crash in Windsor Hills… New details NOW on @ABC7 Eyewitness News at 5pm https://t.co/CQU6y3rHHv This is so scary. Rest In Peace to the 6 lives lost. Driving is probably one of the most dangerous things we do. I hope Nicole Lorraine Linton never has a moment of tranquility ever again. She needs to rot in prison for life. twitter.com/abc7chriscrist… This is so scary. Rest In Peace to the 6 lives lost. Driving is probably one of the most dangerous things we do. I hope Nicole Lorraine Linton never has a moment of tranquility ever again. She needs to rot in prison for life. twitter.com/abc7chriscrist…

LA County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Vannoy said in a statement:

“The defence has disclosed a number of prior incidents which appear to be increasing in severity, ranging from the defendant jumping on police cars to jumping out of apartment windows. The defense indicates [Linton] has been subject to involuntary commitments on several occasions and has hurt herself more than once.”

Citing Nicole's mental health problems, her irresponsible driving during the incident, and her connections to individuals outside the state and the country, Vannoy said she should be detained without bail until her trial.

Vannoy said:

“The defendant’s extremely reckless conduct combined with her mental health struggles that have escalated to the point of taking the lives of six individuals and harming seven more clearly comport with the exceptions for detention without bail under the California Constitution."

Reportedly, a hearing was scheduled to discuss her bail on Monday. However, it got delayed until the end of August at her attorneys' request.

Nicole Linton's attorney, Halima Dhanidina, denied that Linton had a long history of dangerous driving accidents.

She said:

“It’s been reported extensively and it’s not true. Our initial investigation has demonstrated that that allegation that’s been bandied about in the media is patently false.”

What we know about the multi-vehicle accident caused by Nicole Linton

Joshua Jered @Joshuajered LOS ANGELES- 37yr old ICU Nurse Nicole Linton has been arrested, & charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving 80mph in her Mercedes, running a red light, that caused her to crash into multiple vehicles killing six people and injuring 8 more. LOS ANGELES- 37yr old ICU Nurse Nicole Linton has been arrested, & charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving 80mph in her Mercedes, running a red light, that caused her to crash into multiple vehicles killing six people and injuring 8 more. https://t.co/KraX6aFVe4

According to the California Highway Patrol, Nicole Lorraine Linton was south of downtown Los Angeles in Windsor Hills driving her Mercedes-Benz when she ran a red light and struck several other vehicles.

CHP said in a statement:

"While driving the Mercedes, Linton proceeded through a red light and collided into multiple vehicles traveling eastbound and westbound on Slauson Avenue. As a result of this collision, multiple parties were ejected and two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames."

Authorities claim that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter. Reportedly, Linton could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of all charges.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Nicole L. Linton is facing 90 years in prison Nicole L. Linton is facing 90 years in prison https://t.co/P3zwHOhJg1

Based on reports, pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, her 11-month-old baby Alonzo, and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester, 24, all passed away in the collision. Two other women in another vehicle were also killed, however, their names have not been revealed. Reportedly, five additional individuals with minor wounds were treated and released.

Ryan's unborn child is not included in the five counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to District Attorney George Gascón.

xoxocrimegirl @xoxocrimegirl



Toxicology was negative for drugs & alcohol.

#WindsorHills Nicole Linton appeared in court today, the judge denied her bail.Toxicology was negative for drugs & alcohol. Nicole Linton appeared in court today, the judge denied her bail. Toxicology was negative for drugs & alcohol. #WindsorHills https://t.co/ut6zrPX1o7

The victim's sister provided the following statement to the media regarding the incident:

''We're looking for legal representation because this doesn't make any sense. Her taking my sister, my nephew, my brother-in-law, she took my son's only cousin. We're deeply hurt. We have to bury four people, including the unborn child."

According to reports, an unnamed woman claiming to be Nicole Linton's friend has alleged that Nicole Linton was drunk and fighting with her boyfriend prior to getting in her car and driving.

LAPRChick @IamOctaviaNakia Has this women been identified ? She is responsible for the narrative that Nicole L. Linton was upset with her boyfriend, which is why she ran the red light on La Brea/Slauson. I believe this mystery woman is trolling. #WindsorHills Has this women been identified ? She is responsible for the narrative that Nicole L. Linton was upset with her boyfriend, which is why she ran the red light on La Brea/Slauson. I believe this mystery woman is trolling. #WindsorHills https://t.co/wzUMOtkWFC

After being hospitalized at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Nicole Linton was later released on Friday, August 12. She is currently being held by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on a $9 million bail bond.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava