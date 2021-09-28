What did Yandere Freak do? TikTok star Snow the Salt Queen's manslaughter charges explained

Cosplayer and TikToker Yandere Freak has become social media’s latest topic of conversation. Yandere Freak (who identifies as non-binary) was discovered to be charged with manslaughter after accidentally killing a high school friend with a firearm. Though the cosplayer continues to face intense public scrutiny online, they still post content on TikTok.

The 22-year-old posts videos with another username called ‘snowthealtqueen.’ Yandere Freak’s main TikTok account holds over 1.6 million followers. Several of the videos posted on the platform are of them imitating fictional character “Junko Enoshima.” Their age restricted content has amassed over 45 million likes on the platform.

Who is Yandere Freak, the cosplayer charged with manslaughter?

Yandere Freak, whose real name is Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, is a Houston, Texas native. The Harris County District Court states that the social media star was arrested on January 28 after they gave an audio-recorded statement describing the horrific incident which took place.

The statement read that Oliver-Snow claimed that “on or about January 17,” they:

“Recklessly caused the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant and pulling the trigger.”

The late victim was a first-year student at Oberlin College.

In a statement recorded by the Police, Oliver-Snow mentioned that “they were all drinking and got pretty drunk.” They mentioned that they had a firearm of their ex-boyfriend’s with them which they assumed was without bullets.

As the cosplayer continued to explain to the police that the group of friends and they were watching “Gotham,” they told their friend that they “had a gun like Penguin does.”

Their friend innocently joked “oh, shoot me.” Yandere Freak did not expect the firearm to be loaded and unfortunately pointed the gun at Hastings.

Oliver-Snow was released by the police on a $20,000 bond. Due to their popular online presence, news of their alleged manslaughter circulated online, leaving fans shocked. Despite receiving hate on TikTok, they continued to post cosplay content on the video sharing platform. One of the most liked comment criticizing Yandere Freak read:

“What a huge slap in the face to the families of the victims to be posting like this.”

Yandere Freak’s manslaughter case is expected to proceed with an evidence exchange to be held on October 21, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi