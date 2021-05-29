Who is Lonelyman? Meet viral Lowcost Cosplay artist who imitated Blackpink's Lisa leaving fans in splits

Cosplay is considered a sub-culture that includes knowledge of design when playing the characters. It’s a common belief that cosplaying requires a lot of fancy materials.

However, Anucha Saengchart, better known as Lonelyman, shows that only a few basic materials and creativity is enough to make costumes, with a lot of ingenuity.

Anucha "Cha" is a 31 year-old man from Malaysia who imitates characters, movie posters or celebrities with objects that are in his house. He calls his art "Lowcost Cosplay," which has made him popular on the internet.

From paint, towels, cables, and flour, Lonelyman has become an anti-production icon.

Anucha explained in an interview with the Daily Mail that he has no problem inventing a suit with food or simply with a marker.

Anucha Saengchart, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, has proven to be a big fan of Blackpink. This time, he used Lisa as inspiration for his latest post. Lonelyman has made various cosplays of the K-Pop singer.

His talent and creativity are being praised by Lisa’s fans, who have showered his post with comments extending support.

Some of his Lonelyman's cosplays

Lonelyman with Lisa (Image via FB)

Lonelyman and his cat (Image via FB)

Lonely man uses pockys (Image via FB)

Lonelyman uses an apple (Image via FB)

Lonelyman (Image via FB)

Lonelyman uses food (Image via FB)

Lonelyman uses noodles (Image via FB)

Lonelyman with cotton candy (Image via FB)

Lonelyman uses sheets (Image via FB)

His followers can’t have enough of Lowcost Cosplays.

Here are some screenshots of comments on Instagram where followers & strangers alike are in support and admiration:

Comments on Lonelyman's pictures

Comments on Lonelyman's pictures

