The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - How did the death of José Luis Cabezas rattle the political scenario in Argentina?

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar is a much-awaited and thought-provoking documentary chronicling the murder case of Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, which debuted this May 19 (Thursday) 2022, on Netflix.

Alejandro Hartmann has served as the director of this powerful documentary film, while Tatiana Mereñuk, Hartmann Tatiana, and Gabriel Bobillo have served as the co-writers.

An official description released by Netflix for the documentary writes:

" This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy."

Since its premiere on Netflix, the documentary film has already begun to create a lot of buzz among viewers and critics for its intense portrayal of the world of politics and journalism in the mid-90s of Argentina. So without further ado, let's dig deep and find out what the main highlights of the Netflix documentary, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar, are.

A major takeaway of The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

How did the murder of Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas affect the political scenario in Argentina?

A still from The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The spine-chilling Netflix documentary explores the heart-wrenching 1997 murder case of Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, who used to work for the renowned Argentinian news magazine Noticias.

The documentary boldly exposes the political corruption that was spreading all over the country at the time. It also sheds light upon the political tension between Carlos Menem, the president of Argentina, and Domingo Felipe Cavallo, National Deputy at the time.

In the latter part, the documentary also shows the political tension between Carlos Menem and Eduardo Alberto Duhalde, the Governor of Buenos Aires.

The documentary revealed that it was Alfredo Yabrán, the high-profile Argentinian businessman who was the main mastermind behind the murder of José Luis Cabezas. Allegedly, Yabrán was well connected with the Government, Church, and the Air Force.

The documentary further displayed how several high-profile Pinamar police officers were also involved in the murder of Cabezas. As shown in the documentary, reportedly, Deputy Chief Prellezo was the one who killed Cabezas by shooting him in the head twice.

Other police officers who were also reportedly involved in the murder case of Cabezas included Camaretta, Luna, and Silvia Belawsky, along with the gang named 'Los Hornes', including Auge, Gonzalez, Retana, and Braga. Thus, the documentary highlighted how corrupt the police force was at the time.

A still from The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The documentary, in one scene, also shows how, reportedly at a time of great turmoil, when the public of Argentina was demanding justice for Cabezas, the government of Argentina invited Alfredo Yabrán to the Residential Palace. This scene denoted how Yabrán was under ample protection from the government and the law force.

Reportedly, in the December 1999 election, neither Menem nor Duhalde won. The election was won by Fernando de la Rúa. It denoted how the Argentinian political scenario took a new direction after the death of Cabezas.

A still from The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Don't forget to catch The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das