What time will The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

This week, fans of true crime have something to look forward to, as Netflix is set to air The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The documentary film delves deep into the shocking death of Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

The film is directed by Alejandor Hartmann and co-written by Tatiana Mereñuk and Gabriel Bobillo, who also serve as executive producers, and Vanessa Ragone and Mariela Besuievsky.

The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix reads:

''This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.''

What time will The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar air on Netflix?

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar will air on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The film examines the murder of photographer and reporter José Luis Cabezas, who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in early 1997. The case received widespread media attention in Argentina and is considered one of the country's most shocking crimes.

Cabezas was murdered by people hired by Alfredo Yabrán, a highly influential businessman. The latter allegedly had close links with the government after Cabezas took a picture of the businessman, published in the weekly news magazine, Noticias. Over the next few years, the investigation exposed several political and financial conspiracies tied to the murder.

Several people from the Los Hornos area were arrested and charged with the murder of José Luis Cabezas at a trial in 2000. Eight members of the Los Horneros band were sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2000. All of them are currently released from prison.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar trailer

On April 18, 2022, Netflix's official YouTube channel for Latin America released the trailer for The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar. The trailer opens with shocking images in classic Netflix fashion as an air of tension and horror permeates the film. It features interviews with Cabezas' friends, family, acquaintances, and colleagues, along with news footage of the case. The film is directed by Alejandro Hartmann, who is known for various documentaries and series, including Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, Clon, and AU3 (Autopista Central).

Media outlets in Argentina widely covered the case. Cabezas' murder was seen as a significant attack on the free press. Several media and human rights groups and the common public took to the streets to demand justice for the journalist.

The show will explore the numerous facets of the investigation, revealing the political and financial conspiracies tied to the crime and the kind of impact it had on Argentinian society.

You can watch The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Edited by Suchitra