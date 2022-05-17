What happened to José Luis Cabezas? Netflix's The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar to explore journalist's death and more

Netflix's Argentinian true crime documentary, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar, which focuses on the death of journalist José Luis Cabezas, releases on May 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. The film examines the investigation into the death of the journalist and the impact it had on Argentinian society. Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, who is known for many other documentaries like Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta and AU3 (Autopista Central), the film is co-written by Tatiana Mereñuk and Gabriel Bobillo.

Who was José Luis Cabezas and what happened to him?

José Luis Cabezas was an Argentinian journalist and photographer who worked for the Spanish-language Argentinian newsmagazine, Noticias. In 1996, Cabezas captured a picture of Alfredo Yabrán, an influential businessman in Argentina who allegedly had close links with the government, in Pinamar.

Yabrán was known to be a highly private man who didn't allow anyone to take his photos. Allegedly, several journalists who investigated him before had been threatened as well. After the photograph was published in Noticias, Yabrán allegedly ordered Cabezas to be killed. In January 1997, Cabezas was kidnapped and tortured before being taken into the countryside where he was shot twice in the head. His body was then placed inside a vehicle rented by Noticias and burned.

Police arrested several people from the Los Hornos area, who were charged with the murder of Cabezas at a trial in February 2000. Eight members of the gang, Los Horneros, who committed the murder under the orders of Alfredo Yabrán, were sentenced to life imprisonment. The gang also involved two police officers, Segio Camaratta and Anibal Luna. Camaratta died in prison in 2015 while all the others are currently released from prison.

Alfredo Yabrán was not charged with any crime and died before the trial. In 1998, he was found dead at his estate in Entre Rios as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

José Luis Cabezas' murder sent shockwaves throughout Argentina and was seen as a major attack on the free press. Several media and human rights groups along with the common public took to the streets to protest and demand justice for Cabezas. The murder also happened at a time when press freedom was at its best in Argentina.

Netflix's The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar plot

The documentary will examine the circumstances surrounding Cabezas' death and the various political and financial conspiracies it exposed. It features interviews with Cabezas' friends, colleagues, and acquaintances along with news footage of the case. The documentary is expected to explore the numerous facets pertaining to the death, subsequent investigation and the politics behind it.

