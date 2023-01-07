What happened to Alexis Vidler? Missing Texas teen found safe near Princeton

17-year-old Alexis Vidler went missing in north Texas and was believed to be in danger. Police also issued an amber alert to look for the missing teen on Thursday, January 5. She was reported to be last seen on Monday, January 2, in Celina.

Police have also found a suspect whose identity they have not publicly released. The search came to an end when the teenager was found safe at a house near Princeton. The same has been confirmed by the police.

According to law enforcement officials, the 17-year-old had “voluntarily left” her Texas home. In addition, the police mentioned that several law enforcement agencies have been looking for the missing teen since her disappearance on Monday.

Missing teenager Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a Princeton residence

Texas teenager Alexis Vidler went missing on Monday in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina. She was last seen in the same area at around 7.19 pm local time, which led to the issue of an amber alert to locate the missing teen on Thursday morning. However, authorities believed that Vidler was kidnapped and was in immediate danger.

Urging anybody with any information regarding her to come forward, the authorities provided a description of Alexis in public. They described Alexis Vidler as a Caucasian female who was 5’5” tall and weighed around 138 pounds. She was said to have brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. However, the police did not provide any information regarding what she was wearing when she went missing.

In addition, they revealed the description of the vehicle, which the suspect was driving, as a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with the license plate number RYT5102. The vehicle reportedly belonged to the state of Texas. However, police have not revealed the identity of the personnel. In addition, they mentioned that not just local police, but federal and state law enforcement agencies have also been looking for 17-year-old teenager Alexis Vidler.

On Thursday afternoon, police reportedly found Alexis safe and unharmed on Thursday afternoon in Princeton. Following this, authorities have mentioned that the minor will be returned to Child Protective Services.

Amber Alert had been taken down after police found the missing teen

After the missing Texas teen was discovered, the amber alert was canceled. Police have not revealed whether she was found alone or if she was accompanied by someone. However, CBS reported that the police mentioned that Alexis Vidler left her home “voluntarily” and that the community was not at threat at large.

It has been alleged that Vidler went missing for the first time in 2021 when she was only 15 years old. Before police found her on Thursday, several people had come up with varied possibilities regarding her recent disappearance. Some believed that she had probably just run away, while others speculated that she could be in real danger this time and needed to be saved immediately.

Fortunately, officials found the missing teen safe and sound in Princeton.

