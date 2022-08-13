Kassandra Sweeney death: New Hampshire minor arrested on charges of killing mother and her two children

On August 11, Northfield police detained and filed charges against a juvenile who is thought to be responsible for the August 3 murder of Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons.

Three accusations of first-degree murder as well as one count of fabricating physical evidence have been brought against the child, who will be tried as a juvenile.

The announcement on the triple killing of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, along with her two sons Benjamin and Mason (aged 4 and 1 respectively) was made on Thursday by Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly.

The three bodies were found inside their home last Wednesday shortly after 11:30 am when police arrived after a 911 call for assistance.

According to autopsies, all three of the victims were shot once each.

No other information about the adolescent was released, citing Juvenile laws, which protect the identity of minors and forbid the release of any additional information in cases related to them.

It is uncertain if the Sweeney family knew the minor or had any other identifying details about them, such as their age.

Suspect in Kassandra Sweeney case might be tried as an adult

Speaking about the arrest, Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant attorney general for New Hampshire, said:

“We don’t anticipate any other charges coming. Like I said, we believe – and we believed last week – that we had identified all individuals involved.”

According to an official in the case, prosecutors can request to have the defendant tried as an adult in juvenile cases and the court would then take a final call on the matter. However, the official also stated that he is unable to predict if that will be done in this instance.

Rumors have also linked Kassandra Sweeney's husband Sean Sweeney to the murder.

Responding to the rumors, Sean wrote in a Facebook post that he was tired of having his "name dragged through the mud."

He wrote:

“Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I'm beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud..."

The post also thanked netizens for their "outreach and support."

A GoFundMe page has been setup in memory of Kassandra and her children

A GoFundMe campaign for Kassandra Sweeney was set up by her cousin (Image via GoFundMe)

Kassandra's cousin set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral and memorial.

At the time of writing this article, the campaign had raised $50,000.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal