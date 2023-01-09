Who is Brian Walshe? Missing woman Ana Walshe's husband arrested over misleading police

Ana Walshe, the 39-year-old Massachusetts mom, went missing on New Year's Day. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, when she left for a work trip and was scheduled to board a flight to Washington, DC. Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, reported her missing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. 46-year-old Brian was found guilty of art fraud in 2021.

Police initially believed that there was no relation between Brian’s background and Ana’s disappearance. However, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, Brian was arrested on Sunday, January 8, for misleading the cops.

CBS Boston reported that Brian Walshe will probably be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday, January 9. A voicemail between Brian and one of Ana’s friends has been recovered by WBZ-TV, in which he is heard asking about his wife.

Brian Walshe was charged with fraud for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings

Massachusetts resident Ana Walshe has been missing for more than a week. She reportedly left her house on New Year's Day to go to Logan International Airport to board a flight to Washington, DC. The police, however, believe that she did not board the flight. She had allegedly booked a rideshare at 4 am local time on January 1, but it could not be confirmed whether she got in the vehicle or not.

Anas’s husband, Brian, reported her missing three days after she left on New Year’s Day. After a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Brian was a convicted art swindler. On Sunday, police arrested Brian Walshe for allegedly misleading cops. The police said,

“During the course of that investigation, police developed cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators.”

In 2021, Brian pled guilty to federal fraud charges when he sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer on eBay. He stole the authentic paintings from a friend and mentioned that he would sell them at good prices. However, the friend could not reach Brian and failed to recover the money or the paintings.

Court documents further mentioned that Brian sold counterfeits to a South Korean buyer on eBay, who later noticed that the paintings came without authentication stamps. Brian allegedly committed fraud for approximately $80,000 in total. In 2018, Brian was arrested, and in 2021, he was convicted. He was facing charges of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, unlawful financial transactions, and possession of converted goods.

Alissa Kirby, a friend of Ana Walshe, corroborated the fact that she was supposed to go to Washington, DC on a work trip. Kirby added,

“Honestly, I’m scared. Really, really scared. She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys. I know in my heart, that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids.”

Prosecutors have reportedly found a knife and blood in the basement of the Walshe residence. Brian had also reportedly bought cleaning supplies worth $450.

Voicemail sent by Brian has been recovered

WBZ-TV recovered a voicemail that was sent by Brian to a friend of Ana's. Authorities discovered that the voicemail was sent on Wednesday when Ana Walshe was reported missing by her husband. Brian can be heard saying,

“Good afternoon, this is Brian Walshe. I hope all is going well. I was just reaching out to basically everybody I could. Ana hasn’t been in touch for a few days. If you know anyone that may have had contact with her, you know I am trying to call everyone. I am sorry to bother you. I am sure everything is fine.”

Peter Kirby, a family friend of the Walshes, spoke about the incident and said,

“This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Peter mentioned that he had seen Brian for the last time on Thursday, January 5. According to Kirby, Brian and Ana Walshe hoped 2023 would be “their year.” He further added,

“Our dear friend Brian is in this awful situation where he is terrified and heartbroken and stuck in an endless loop of the unknown while the internet decides he's the bad guy.”

Authorities have mentioned that the couple’s children are currently in state custody. CBS Boston further reported that cops are executing a search warrant at the Walshes' residence. Investigators were reportedly seen taking out boxes of evidence from the house. Some were even carrying shovels. They also took Brian’s gray Volvo minivan as evidence.

Investigators have also been to DC to gather any possible evidence that could help them find Ana Walshe. They returned after the search on Sunday. NBC10 Boston tried to establish contact with Ana Walshe’s husband Brian before he was taken into custody.

It was discovered that Brian was being represented by Tracy Miner, however, she declined to comment on anything about the case. In 2021, when Brian was arrested, the court documents mentioned Ana Walshe as his wife.

Police are still trying to find any leads that might help them locate the 39-year-old Massachusetts mom. A bail amount of $500,000 has also been issued in Brian’s name.

