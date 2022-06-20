Washington DC shooting incident: Gunfire leaves one teenager dead and several adults injured

On Monday, a Washington DC shootout, at an event celebrating Juneteenth, killed a 15-year-old and left 3 others wounded with an officer among the wounded survivors.

According to ABC, the shooting occurred in an area where “Moechella” was taking place, a popular free concert celebrating Juneteenth. According to police, the gunfire began between 6:30 and 8:30 pm near 14th and U streets, amidst a crowd.

The gunfire caused the crowd to panic, leading to injuries as several were trampled. The Washington Post reported that while police recovered a firearm among the chaos, the suspect has allegedly not been detained yet.

While a 15-year-old died in the shooting, the 2 adult victims and the injured officer were transported to a local hospital, where they are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.

Leaders and authorities' response to the Washington D.C gunfight

In an official statement to the press, Washington D.C Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee told reporters that because "Moechella" was an unpermitted event, its high crowd density made it fertile grounds for chaos to ensue.

He said:

“When you have large gatherings in a dense area, it only takes one person with a firearm to make this a dangerous setting.”

According to Washington Police, violence was anticipated, and authorities responded by sending 100 officers to the event.

Despite the police presence, authorities still had to report at least one physical altercation before the shooting occurred. Contee claimed that several illegal firearms had also been recovered from concertgoers earlier in the night.

After the shooting occurred, local authorities released an official tweet informing netizens about what had transpired.

The statement read:

"MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is responding to the situation in the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer.”

It added:

“Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing."

Later, when it was confirmed that 1 juvenile was killed, while 2 civilians and an officer were injured- police once more notified the public through Twitter.

The statement said:

“We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot. The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.”

The Mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser also blamed the chaotic environment of the event for the incidents of violence. She said:

“We have a child that was killed at an event that did not have proper planning, with people with guns involved. Even with police managing crowds on-site, someone used a gun and now a child is dead.”

She continued:

“We need some accountability here.”

The incident occurred in the wake of several mass shootings across the nation, including those in Texas, Oklahoma, and New York. The spate of gun crimes has led to heated debates concerning lax gun laws across the numerous American States.

