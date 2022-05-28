Texas elementary school shooting: Survivors share chilling details from day of tragic massacre

Two days after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School Uvalde, Texas, survivors are describing their ordeal. Some youngsters hid under tables to evade the killer, while others played dead by smearing blood on themselves. A few of them were shot several times, but somehow survived the injuries.

One of the most horrific scenes for youngsters who survived was witnessing their two beloved instructors Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia getting slain while shielding others from the gunfire in the Texas massacre.

According to the officers, at least 17 children were sent to the hospital with major injuries, however it’s questionable how many of them survived. Due to Ramos' actions in Texas, many people in the building and surrounding premises swore that their lives would never be the same again.

Students of Robb Elementary School along with their parents sobbing and paying tribute to their massacred friends. (Image via Getty)

Survivors who were successful in escaping the killer in Texas massacre

Miah Cerillo, 11, rescued herself by smearing her friend's blood on her body and played dead to survive while a gunman shot classmates at Robb Elementary, Texas, according to her aunt, Blanca Rivera. Rivera said she was admitted to the hospital with bullet pieces on her back but was later released.

She managed to get the cellphone of her teacher, who was slain in the mass shooting, and called 911 for rescue before feigning her death.

Ms Rivera also claimed that on the night of the shooting, she received a call from her niece's mother saying that she was experiencing a "panic attack," according to the New York Post.

Ms Cerrillo's family told sources,

“That she may have endured one of the worst school massacres in US history, but she is still traumatized.”

Aubree, another surviving victim of the Texas mass shooting, hid herself under a table while she was in a different classroom and was experiencing the horrific sounds of gunshots.

Her mother, Amber Gonzales, described,

“She’s terrified to go anywhere without me and her dad. She can’t sleep by herself. She’s scared to take a shower by herself. She’s scared to even watch a movie in the living room by herself. I put her to bed last night and she told me she felt like somebody was looking at her - she’s just really shaken up by it.”

During the shooting, Aubree told her mother that a woman was beating on her classroom door and "begging the teacher to let her in."

According to Aubree, her instructor was unable to unlock the door owing to lockdown regulations, and she has no idea what happened to her or whether she was one of the teachers who was slain.

Her mother was very terrified, and mentioned,

“I can just imagine the fear of hearing her yell, “Help! Help!” The circumstances had been incredibly difficult to handle as a parent.”

Adalynn Garza, a third-grader, was another girl who survived by hiding under a table in a classroom. She practiced what she was taught.

She told sources,

“I just sat down and stayed at level zero. That means no talking and stay quiet.”

Adalynn was accompanied by a group of classmates who had practiced lockdown drills and knew how to turn off the lights and avoid attracting attention. While they were in hiding, the 18-year-old shooter killed 19 of their classmates along with two teachers.

Adalynn recalled being afraid of something worse:

"People were saying it was fireworks."

She heard loud bangs coming from the fourth grade building:

"I answered, 'No, it was a gun,' as it does not sound like a firework."

Adalynn was stunned by the incident and said,

“I couldn’t sleep last night. Because when I was sleeping, it just came through my head.”

According to San Antonio TV station KENS, another fourth-grader who was not identified in the Texas massacre shared his chilling experience. When the gunman entered the classroom, he horrifically stated,

“He came in and he crouched a little bit and said, It’s time to die”

He continued,

“When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us.”

While his instructors and many of his classmates were murdered, the child, his closest friend, and three other students hid beneath a table with a cover and managed to live. He was proud of his two teachers who went in front of the other students to save them. He mentioned,

“They were nice teachers. They were in front of my classmates to help. To save them.”

The horrifying incident has left an indelible and debilitating impact on the survivors' minds.

