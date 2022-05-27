Who is Adriana Reyes? Texas elementary school shooter Salvador Ramos' mother opens up about deceased son

Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, said her son was "not a monster." The teenage gunman went on a shooting rampage that claimed the lives of 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He is accused of causing the second deadliest school shooting in American history.

Ramos even shot his grandmother before leaving home, who the police say was his first victim. She was discovered only after cops reached Salvador Ramos' home for investigation. Although initially reported to be in a critical condition, her condition is now stable.

Extending her sympathies for the children and for the parents who lost their kids, Reyes was quoted saying:

"Those kids… I have no words. I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

During a prayer vigil held at Uvalde Town Square in the wake of the mass shooting, many were even seen getting emotional.

"My son was not a violent person": Reyes

Although Reyes said she would feel "uneasy" about Ramos' rage, she stressed that her teenage son "wasn’t a violent person." She also stated,

"He can be aggressive… If he really gets mad. We all have a rage... Some people have it more than others."

Reyes further stated that her son, Salvador Ramos was a loner who "kept to himself and didn’t have many friends." She also rubbished claims of having a strained relationship with him. This comes after Salvador Ramos' grandfather told ABC that the 18-year-old was living with him and his wife because he "had problems" with his mother.

Reportedly, Reyes struggled with drug use and kicked her son out of her home, which forced Salvador Ramos to move in with his grandparents.

Salvador Ramos's behavioral history

Ramos' classmates said he would engage in fights and threaten fellow students. They also stated that Ramos displayed disturbing behavior over the past two years, where he threatened a classmate and stalked others. Meanwhile, his friends told reporters that Salvador Ramos was distraught and often lashed out. They further stated that he was bullied for his speech impediments in middle school and junior high.

Psychotherapist Lena Derhally was quoted in a report where she said :

"Bullying, cyberbullying, and persistent humiliation are what ultimately send these mass shooters into a homicidal rage. A number of mass shooters do not suffer from low self-esteem but instead have narcissistic traits and their violence and aggression is often set off by humiliation. Most of these mass shooters who target schools have had major red flags indicated by their online profiles that largely go unchecked and ignored."

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in their heart. But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids."

