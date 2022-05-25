×
"How many innocent kids’ lives need to be lost for our country to realize WE HAVE A GUN PROBLEM?" - NFL players call for change after shooting incident in Texas school leaves 14 students dead

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Modified May 25, 2022 04:08 AM IST
Feature

NFL players have called for change as 14 students and a teacher tragically lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.

Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media and said that the gunman, an 18-year-old was also dead. Abbott also said that the gunman entered the school with a handgun and, possibly, a rifle and simply opened fire.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher."

NFL players were quick to voice their anger and frustration over the incident. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter and asked how many children's lives need to be lost before the country changes its gun laws.

"A deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, Texas happened today. How many innocent kids’ lives need to be lost or put in danger for us as a country to change our approach to guns? How many people have to die for our country to realize WE HAVE A GUN PROBLEM?"
A deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, Texas happened today. How many innocent kids’ lives need to be lost or put in danger for us as a country to change our approach to guns? How many people have to die for our country to realize WE HAVE A GUN PROBLEM?

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was another who took to Twitter and called for change.

These attack are just getting worst!! Prayers to those families involved!!! Change must come!!

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was another who said change needs to come.

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW‼️‼️‼️

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was another who took to Twitter and said he will use his platform to build up better leaders and also said the leadership has let the country down again today.

Praying for those who affected by todays horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas. Another day, another senseless act of Gun Violence. I will continue to use my platform to build up better leaders because our leadership today has let us down time & time again!!

The Houston Texans sent out a Tweet offering their thoughts and prayers to all involved.

We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.

LeBron James joins NFL players in calling for change

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
NBA superstar LeBron James joined a chrous of NFL players in calling for change. "The King" took to Twitter and unleashed his views on the horrible situation in Texas.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

James then sent out another Tweet, exclaiming the desperate situation in the country.

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools." 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Former Lakers great Magic Johnson also joined James in offering condolences to the families affected by the ghastly incident.

Wow wow wow. Cookie and my hearts are so broken right now after hearing the news of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. We send our condolences to the families that lost a loved one today. My goodness, God bless the families that are grieving🙏🏾💔

