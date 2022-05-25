"How many innocent kids’ lives need to be lost for our country to realize WE HAVE A GUN PROBLEM?" - NFL players call for change after shooting incident in Texas school leaves 14 students dead

NFL players have called for change as 14 students and a teacher tragically lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.
Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media and said that the gunman, an 18-year-old was also dead. Abbott also said that the gunman entered the school with a handgun and, possibly, a rifle and simply opened fire.
"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher."
NFL players were quick to voice their anger and frustration over the incident. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter and asked how many children's lives need to be lost before the country changes its gun laws.
"A deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, Texas happened today. How many innocent kids’ lives need to be lost or put in danger for us as a country to change our approach to guns? How many people have to die for our country to realize WE HAVE A GUN PROBLEM?"
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was another who took to Twitter and called for change.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was another who said change needs to come.
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was another who took to Twitter and said he will use his platform to build up better leaders and also said the leadership has let the country down again today.
The Houston Texans sent out a Tweet offering their thoughts and prayers to all involved.
LeBron James joins NFL players in calling for change
NBA superstar LeBron James joined a chrous of NFL players in calling for change. "The King" took to Twitter and unleashed his views on the horrible situation in Texas.
"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!"
James then sent out another Tweet, exclaiming the desperate situation in the country.
"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools." 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Former Lakers great Magic Johnson also joined James in offering condolences to the families affected by the ghastly incident.