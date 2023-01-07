Lesley Lemoine GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as missing woman is found dead in South Carolina donation box

Lesley Lemoine, who went missing in March 2022, was found dead in a donation bin in South Carolina on December 31, 2022. Her body was discovered by a passer-by, who noticed a foul smell coming from the bin. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of Lesley Lemoine were “badly decomposed and mostly skeletal.”

The 47-year-old woman’s family has been searching for her for the past nine months. The gruesome discovery gave them closure; however, certain questions are yet to be answered. According to Lemoine’s obituary, she has been described as “funny, charismatic and a free spirit that loved Jesus and having a good time.”

A GoFundMe page was launched two days ago by her daughter Hannah Gates to meet her funeral expenses. The fundraiser initially aimed at raising $3,000, but has already collected more than $4,500.

Lesley Lemoine's daughter believes drug overdose could be the possible cause of her mom's death

Lugoff resident Lesley Lemoine was reported missing in June 2022. When her remains were discovered, police initially believed that the body belonged to someone who took shelter in the donation bin during the cold weather.

However, Kershaw County Coroner David West mentioned that the victim has been in the bin “for months.” West further mentioned that the donation bin was not emptied for a long time, and also had some VHS tapes inside. Officials identified the victim as Lesley Lemoine after an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

Authorities notified Lesley’s family after the gruesome discovery. Her 25-year-old daughter Hannah Gates mentioned that she had passed by the Camden West Inn many times, but never knew that her mother was a few feet away. She added:

“They [police] told me that the VHS tapes were underneath her, so this had not been checked in a really long time. It makes me mad.”

Investigators are trying to find out the exact cause of her death and how she ended up in the bin in the first place. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said:

“We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hannah further added that her mother Lesley Lemoine was addicted to drugs, and a drug overdose could be the cause of her death. She mentioned that the police are currently waiting for the toxicology test reports.

The 25-year-old recalled the time when she last saw her mother on March 29, 2022. Lesley Lemoine was just released from prison after acting aggressively at her mother’s house. After the release, Gates drove her mother to a McDonald’s in Lugoff. Gates further added that she was not on good terms with Lesley Lemoine.

She mentioned that it was not unusual for her mother to disappear for long periods and stated that she was homeless as well. As a result, the 47-year-old was reported missing around three months after she was last seen by Hannah. Gates added:

“I wish I could’ve told her she was more than what she was.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by Hanna Gates

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan spoke about the alleged homicide and said:

“We’re assuming that the location we found her in was just where her body was dumped at.”

Boan further added that now that the victim has been identified, they can carry on with a thorough investigation. He stated:

“We'll start tracking from there and figure out what happened to her and who put her in the clothes bin.”

Hannah Gates launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds to meet Lesley's funeral expenses. The fundraiser has already raised about $4,741. The initial goal was to raise $3,000. According to the post, any additional donations will be distributed amongst her children and grandchildren through a trust.

Apart from Hannah, Lesley had another child named Haven, who is 10 years old. 10% of the fund will also be donated to a charity related to addiction. The GoFundMe page read:

“Lesley was a lively, free soul who could make anyone laugh and brighten anyone’s day. Now that we have her home, please help us give her the service she deserves.”

Donors and other individuals have expressed their condolences on the fundraiser page as well as on several social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. A donor wrote:

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Hannah! Praying for comfort and strength during this difficult time. May she rest in peace…”

Hannah uploaded an emotional post on Facebook and penned down:

“Fly high mama. It’s confirmed, the search for her is over. Thank you for the prayers and support during these last 9 months.”

The case is currently still under investigation and more details are awaited.

