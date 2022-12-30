What did Nikki Secondino do? Trans daughter arrested for killing dad in NYC

On Thursday, December 29, New York City woman Nikki Secondino was charged with a stabbing attack that left her father dead and her sister wounded.

As per the New York Post, the stabbing occurred at the family's Bensonhurst home. In the aftermath of the attack, Nikki Secondino, who has been identified as a 22-year-old trans woman, claimed that a brutal home invasion had led to the death of her father.

New York authorities reported, however, that they suspected Nikki Secondino of having carried out the attack herself, before using the ruse of a home invasion to divert investigators' suspicions.

Nikki has been charged with the murder of her 61-year-old father, the attempted murder of her 19-year-old sister, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities question suspect Nikki Secondino's motivation behind the alleged attack

As per CBS, the stabbing took place at 6 am on 17th avenue. Nikki Secondino, who was found with minor knife wounds on her hands, initially told officers that two men had entered the home before stabbing both her father and sister.

While Nikki's father, Carlo Secondino, was found dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds, her 19-year-old sister was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Authorities began to suspect Nikki Secondino of the brutal stabbings after surveillance cameras in the building offered no evidence of her account.

Speaking to reporters on ABC, Nikki described the attack as having been perpetrated by the supposed home invaders. She said that while she was present for the attack, she did not know why the attackers had not killed her as well.

Nikki said:

"I saw the blood in the hallway and that's when I got shaken up and closed my door. I just felt like, when she was banging on my door when I opened up the door, why didn't those intruders actually try to come and attack me?"

As per the New York Post, the motivation behind the killing remains unknown. Yadira Gomez, owner of Carlo Secondino's workplace (Mike's Diner), said that the murder victim had always supported his daughter's transition.

Rick @SealTeamRick @nypmetro Horrible. Ordered from his Diner all the time and saw him all the time. Still shocked about this.. @nypmetro Horrible. Ordered from his Diner all the time and saw him all the time. Still shocked about this..

Jhonny Xue, a neighbor of the family, described what he saw on the night of the attack.

Xue said:

"My roommate was leaving for work at 7 a.m., and he just, when he left, he just called me saying that pretty much the whole street was closed and that pretty much something happened, someone was killed."

Another neighbor, Joe Pagano, said that the family had lived in the building for over a decade.

"Two daughters and a father, that's all I know, really. They kept to themselves, you know. I don't know much about them. I've been here 12 years, and they've been here just as long."

Pix11 reported that Nikki Secondino eventually admitted to the stabbings. On Thursday night, as she was led out of the police station by NYPD officers, she could be seen grinning to herself.

Poll : 0 votes