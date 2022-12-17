Gan Soujiong stabbed video surfaces in wake of Chinese food blogger's death on livestream

Gan Soujiong, a popular Chinese street food vlogger, was stabbed to death while livestreaming in Nepal. It has been alleged that the jarring attack was carried out by his rival influencer. A suspect has been arrested following the death.

According to Asia Wire, the shocking attack took place on Sunday afternoon at Indra Chowk market in the capital Kathmandu.

Chinese national Feng Zhengyung was arrested on December 4 following the death of Gan Soujiong, who is also popularly called Fatty Goes To Africa online. Gan was taken to the National Trauma Centre following the fatal attack. He died from stab wounds that he obtained to the chest and stomach.

His companion Li Chuzan was also stabbed in the stomach during the violent street attack. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Gan Soujiong attack video goes viral online

In the video, which has been uploaded across social media platforms, Fatty Goes To Africa can be seen livestreaming himself as he walks and laughs with his peers. As the video progressed, it was suddenly interrupted by a series of distressing high-pitched screams. The screen also shook and eventually went black.

Another recording showed Gan Soujiong sitting in the middle of the street covered in blood while another person was heard swearing at somebody in Chinese.

Gan Soujiong, who was 29 years old at the time of his passing, was seen clenching his stomach. He was also gesturing towards the phone presumably asking onlookers to call for help.

The investigation into his death is currently ongoing.

Who is Gan Soujiong?

The influencer used his social media platforms to introduce the food and culture of foreign countries to his followers. He has approximately five million fans in China.

The content creator gained massive traction online after sharing his daily life in Africa.

Teenager jailed after stabbing schoolboy to death

On Monday, March 14, Carlton Tanueh was traveling on a bus and spotted Tyler Hurley waiting at a bus stop on Chadwell Heath High Road, Romford, Essex. Weeks prior, 16-year-old Tyler and his friends uploaded a music video to YouTube where they mocked Tanueh and his friends. Tanueh and his friends clapped back against the attack two weeks before the murder.

Tanueh had zombie knives hidden under his clothes on the day of the attack. CCTV footage showed Tyler attempting to get away from his attacker before he was fatally stabbed with one of the zombie knives.

A public citizen followed the attack after Tanueh got off the bus. The former went on to call the police, who found Tanueh within 20 minutes.

On December 15, the Southwark Crown Court jailed Tanueh for 26 years.

Tyler’s mother said that Christmas “will not be the same without him.” His sister described him as the “heart and soul of our family” and that he “never deserved to die.”

