The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has revealed new details regarding his daughter’s stabbing after obtaining information from the coroner, who allegedly described the stab wounds as "like tears."

Trigger Warning: The content below contains graphic text. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News Digital that when asked how many times his daughter was stabbed, coroner Cathy Mabbutt revealed the gruesome details of his daughter's wounds. Goncalves told the outlet,

“She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab."

Kaylee Goncalves’ father details the injuries sustained by his daughter

Steve Goncalves, who paid for a copy of Kaylee Goncalves' death certificate, revealed his conversation with the coroner and provided an insight into the injuries sustained by his daughter, saying:

"She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren't something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out."

Kaylee Goncalves' devastated father, while criticizing law enforcement for remaining tight-lipped about the investigation, told the outlet that the killing was most likely carried out by a "sadistic male" and branded the police as "cowards" for refusing to share the information with the public. The bereaved father expressed his outrage over the lack of progress in the investigation, stating:

“I got outraged by them not just coming out and saying this was a woman or a man because they should know by the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries.”

He added:

“They’re just being cowards. Girls are walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male.”

The revelations come a month after Moscow policejohnso discovered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence at the University of Idaho on November 13. Police are yet to identify a suspect or recover the murder weapon in the investigation.

Steve Goncalves also revealed details about the injuries suffered by the other three victims, stating that Mogen and his daughter were found stabbed in a third-floor bedroom. Goncalves, who reportedly gleaned the information from his conversation with the coroner, added that Kernodle and her boyfriend Chapin were found in a bed on a different floor with defensive wounds suggesting they struggled with the killer.

Police have not revealed any information, citing an active investigation into the case. Robbie Johnson, public information officer for the Moscow Police Department, said:

"It is what we must do to preserve the integrity of the investigation," said "We want more than an arrest. We want justice. It takes time to do it right."

While police have refused to be transparent with the information, they have warned the public to stay vigilant as they fear they may kill again.

