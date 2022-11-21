“We stand behind him 1000%”: Parents of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves defend her ex-boyfriend

On November 13, 2022, Kaylee Goncalves and three other students of the University of Idaho were brutally murdered at a house near the university.

Kaylee Goncalves was found to have called her ex-boyfriend, Jack, almost seven times an hour before the terror struck. However, Kaylee's parents have stated:

“We stand behind him 1000%”

Not just the local cops, but the state police and FBI have also been investigating the case. The police have not divulged a lot of details as of yet.

According to the New York Times, the police chief has stated that they still have not been able to answer some important questions, such as how this whole incident did not wake the victim’s two other roommates up.

Rose @901Lulu The victims were found on the second and third floors of their home. The first floor is where the surviving roommates were sleeping. It is mostly considered a basement. This could explain why they did not hear anything. #IdahoStudents The victims were found on the second and third floors of their home. The first floor is where the surviving roommates were sleeping. It is mostly considered a basement. This could explain why they did not hear anything. #IdahoStudents https://t.co/S3cUdy8gaF

Family of Kaylee Goncalves stands by her ex-boyfriend and believes he is innocent

Police found many unanswered calls from Kaylee Goncalves to her ex-boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur, sometime before she was murdered. Moreover, Kaylee and her roommate Madison called Jack thrice from 2.44 am to 2.52 am.

However, the family believes that Jack cannot be involved in this. Kaylee’s family has also stated that Jack is as distressed as they all are. While speaking to Fox News, Kristi and Steve Goncalves shared that:

“They’re wasting their time with Jack.”

Jack DuCoeur and Kaylee Goncalves, (via Nate Woodard/Twitter)

The family also stated:

“Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us...”

Expressing more about Kaylee Goncalves and Jack’s relationship, Kristi added:

“We are supporting him, and we know in our hearts and our minds and our souls and the depths of our soul, Jack is hurting. Kaylee and Jack would have eventually been married. They would have eventually been married, and they would have eventually had children.”

According to the family, they have been informed by the police about the chaotic nature of the crime. As reported by Fox News, Steve Gonclaves stated:

“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all. This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

Noah Boelter @NoahBoelterTV MOSCOW UPDATE:

State police looking through a car parked in front of the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last week. This car has been in front of the house all week, as have most of the others. MOSCOW UPDATE:State police looking through a car parked in front of the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last week. This car has been in front of the house all week, as have most of the others. https://t.co/vHWJ6rVFkh

What happened to the four Idaho students?

On November 13, 2022, the four Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, were brutally murdered. Police believe they were stabbed to death around 3 am to 4 am, stating that the students had probably been asleep during the incident. However, police did spot some defensive wounds on them as well.

Officials also mentioned that the attack looked like a "targeted" one, but the motivation behind the murder is yet to be discovered. Another detail revealed by the police was that a 911 call had been made by one of the roommates at 11.58 am. However, they are yet to find the caller’s identity, which the police believe was not the perpetrator.

That’s some serial killer type of behavior right there. Whoever made the 911 call about an ‘unconscious’ person at the residence seems suspicious to me.That’s some serial killer type of behavior right there. #IdahoStudents Whoever made the 911 call about an ‘unconscious’ person at the residence seems suspicious to me. That’s some serial killer type of behavior right there. #IdahoStudents

Video footage has been retrieved where two of the victims were seen near a food truck getting a midnight snack and chatting. A mysterious man was spotted behind them. He was later investigated but was cleared out soon after.

Jim Chapin, the father of Ethan, released a statement on November 16, 2022, addressing rising speculations about the case. He stated:

“There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media.”

The case is currently under investigation, and the police are working on new details.

