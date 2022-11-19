Casey Anthony went through a high-profile trial in 2011 for the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was last seen alive in June 2008. However, the daughter was reported missing only a month later. Her remains were found months later in a wooded area, disposed of in garbage bags. With every shocking revelation made while investigating the case, those involved in Caylee's life were considered prime suspects.

Casey's then-boyfriend Tony Lazzaro was also under target by investigators, who refused to believe that the two-year-old's death was accidental. Tony claimed that he only found out about Caylee's disappearance after Casey's mother filed a police report. After the incident, Tony reportedly moved back to Shoreham, New York, and is currently in the construction business with his dad.

Tony, who is said to have cut all ties with Casey and his past, is leading a life away from the spotlight. As such, ID's Casey Anthony: The Real Story discusses Tony Lazzaro's life before and after the murder. The synopsis reads:

"Exploring the Caylee Anthony case; new interviews with Caylee's grandparents detail the events surrounding the two-year-old's tragic death."

Casey Anthony's then-boyfriend Tony Lazarro claimed he did not know of the disappearance until a police report was filed

In 2011, Tony Lazzaro reportedly complied with the court's request to provide testimony in his ex-girlfriend's murder trial. He testified that he first met Casey over Facebook in 2008, and the two "hit it off" immediately. Following this, he soon connected with her daughter, Caylee. He stated that Casey did not mention her daughter's disappearance to him and continued as if nothing had happened.

Tony admitted to being displeased and annoyed by the fact that Casey failed to inform him or file a police report after Caylee's disappearance for the longest time. He defined Casey as a good mother in some respects but also noted that she never displayed any signs of worry or concern during that period. Moreover, she exhibited no distress about her daughter's unexplained disappearance.

He only found out that Caylee was missing when Casey's mother filed a report on July 15, 2008. Tony was shocked and did his best to assist in the search. Authorities then discovered that after Caylee was reported missing, the couple allegedly got into a fight over the fact that she failed to inform him.

What happened to Tony Lozarro after Casey Anthony's trial?

An investigation into Caylee's death revealed further evidence that she was killed. Based on circumstantial evidence, authorities charged Casey with murder. Meanwhile, after completing college from Full Sail University in 2009, Tony returned to Shoreham, New York, where his parents currently reside. He severed all ties with Casey Anthony and distanced himself from the high-profile case.

Tony nonetheless testified during Casey's trial, who ultimately was found not guilty and acquitted of all charges except for the ones for providing false information. However, she ended up facing no prison time.

Sources state that Tony Lazarro majored in music while in college and reportedly found employment for a while in the same following graduation. Tony recently got married and currently works in the construction business.

