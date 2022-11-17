WATCH: Video shows two of four slain University of Idaho students with mystery man hours before death

The bodies of four University of Idaho students were found in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022. In a new video recently recovered by Moscow authorities, two of the victims were seen socializing with an unidentified man just hours before their death.

A Twitch Livestream video shows 21-year-old victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves with an unidentified male near a Moscow food truck. The footage shows the two University of Idaho students talking as the man seemingly goes close to them, listens to their conversation and walks away.

Just hours after the interaction, the two women as well as their 20-year-old housemates, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were found dead inside their home. Autopsy reports showed that the four students were likely killed with an 'edged weapon.'

According to the New York Post, Moscow authorities have stated that they are interested in speaking. However, they also clarified that as of now, there is no reason to believe that the man was involved in the crime.

The University of Idaho students were killed in their off-campus house near the University

In an interview with WIVB-TV, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said that the footage will help authorities in the early stages of the investigation.

Thompson said that the Moscow Police are in the process of identifying other people in the video and trying to understand the kind of contact they had.

The Prosecutor confirmed that the deaths are being investigated as homicides. However, he said that they appear to be targeted attacks, and that the suspect most likely does not pose a threat to the University of Idaho or the greater public.

Thompson added that while there is no way that the police can say that there's no risk, but that what they do see "indicates that there is not a risk" that the person will "randomly attack people."

He continued to say:

"I don't think they're going to foreclose the possibility that it could be one or more people, but right now they don't know who is responsible."

According to CBS, Art Bettge, the Mayor of Moscow, said that the authorities determined that the murders were targeted. Authorities say to as the bodies were discovered hours after the University of Idaho students were killed.

Bettge said that police reached the house at noon, and nothing had happened "in the interim and nothing happened afterward." He said that this was why it seemed to be a unique occurrence that wouldn't be repeated.

Authorities also released an official statement about how the autopsies have yet to be completed. The statement said that the autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will provide more "definitive information" on the causes of deaths.

Cathy Mabbutt, the Latah County Coroner, told reporters that while the tests were incomplete, a murder-suicide had been ruled out as a possibility.

